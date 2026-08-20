Warfighting, Not Wokeness: U.S. Army Releases Strategic Direction

“This We’ll Defend.” The U.S. Army has released its official strategic direction going forward, in which it intends to live up to the Army’s role for over 250 years as the foundation of America’s military.

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The Army was the first of all military branches to come into existence, and like the Navy and Marines, it even predates the existence of our nation. “A ready Army is the foundation of the Joint Force, providing a range of capabilities that underpin joint operations and give our leaders immediate options,” stated an August 19 release, “The Army Azimuth,” from 40th Vice Chief of Staff Christopher C. LaNeve. “We employ four operational warfighting elements — convergence, strike, close battle, and endurance — to deliver joint all domain maneuver.”

Azimuth is a term used to refer to measurement via a horizon arc from a fixed point. It is part of the system for describing the position of objects in the sky. LaNeve appears to be using the term as a way of referring to the Army’s direction.

In order to win battles and end wars expeditiously, the Army will focus on warfighting, defending our homeland, and projecting power on and from the land. Whether defending our borders and responding to major domestic violence, or reacting to terrorist threats worldwide, the Army is ready for whatever comes next.

“Land Dominance” requires certain factors to become a reality, the release noted. These include outpacing adversaries, embracing a warrior mindset, and gaining positional advantage. “The next war will not look like our last. Yet there are timeless truths in war. The battlefield does not forgive weakness,” the release emphasized. “Land combat in the modern era will demand every ounce of rigor, endurance, and courage we possess. Every shortcut in training and lapse in discipline will be paid for in blood.”

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LaNeve added, “This is the Army we must be: disciplined, lethal, and relentless — an Army that closes with and destroys the enemy, leaving no doubt about the will and power of the United States.”

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Parts of the release used technical military language and phrases which are somewhat opaque to civilians, such as stating that the Army “shifted from brigade modularity to a force organized for multidomain operations at all echelons” or that it “evolved air defenses for skies saturated with unmanned systems.”

But ultimately, LaNeve was able to boil it all down to a single line: “To be ready to fight and win the battles and wars of the Nation.” This is the core of the mission for the United States Army as the Trump administration continues to implement reforms and eradicate woke standards.

LaNeve praised soldiers who have “the grit to endure hardship and the courage to act honorably.” He acknowledged that every war is unique, and yet all of them require certain traits and capabilities from soldiers.

“This is the Army we must be: disciplined, lethal, and relentless — an Army that closes with and destroys the enemy, leaving no doubt about the will and power of the United States,” he urged. “As it has for more than 251 years, our Army will stand ready to fight, and win — whenever and wherever the Nation calls.”

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LaNeve ended his release with the Army’s motto since 1778, particularly appropriate in this America 250 year: “This We’ll Defend!”

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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