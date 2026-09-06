Can You Guess Which Country Just Admitted to Interfering in Our Midterm Elections?

Democrats love to sound the alarm about foreign countries meddling in American elections. For years, they insisted Russia was secretly working to help Donald Trump win, dragging out investigations that went nowhere because the Trump-Russia collusion narrative was bogus. When actual evidence surfaced that China wanted to hurt Trump's chances instead, the outrage machine went suspiciously quiet. Funny how that works, isn’t it?

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Selective concern for democracy has always been the game. Why? Because Canada is literally trying to influence the November midterms via the trade war, and once again, the Democrats are not sounding the alarm about a foreign government's effort to influence the U.S. election.

“Trade experts and economists said Canada’s levies would exert pressure on Republican candidates running in key races in the U.S. midterm elections,” explains the Wall Street Journal.

And they’re not even pretending it’s a coincidence.

Which industries and states are going to be hardest hit? Canada’s Industry Minister, Mélanie Joly, said the tariffs aim to exert political pressure in key races in the U.S. midterm elections in November. Ed Gresser, a former assistant U.S. trade representative now working at the Progressive Policy Institute, said that was clear from the items Canada chose, including lobster and seafood. Half of the lobster caught in Maine goes to Canada, he said, and Maine has an important election this fall that will help determine control of the Senate.

Nearly 200 seafood tariff lines were aimed squarely at Maine, where Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is up for reelection in November. Collins had already warned that new U.S. tariffs on Canada could hurt businesses back home. Now Canada is making sure of it.

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Make no mistake about it: This is a foreign government trying to tip the scales of an American election, and the same people who spent years screaming about Russian bots are nowhere to be found.

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This certainly explains why Prime Minister Mark Carney walked away after being offered “the best trade deal of any country on the globe," according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“It’s unfortunate that he's not doing what's best for the Canadian people. He's doing best, what is best for the Liberal Party, what's best for Mark Carney. And in the long run, the other Canadian people are going to see through that," Bessent said Monday on CNBC's Squawk on the Street.

"I think this is very unfortunate that Prime Minister Carney has turned this into the — a political shouting match. I mean, we're not at war with Canada. How are we going to be at war with Canada? They're going to take their two submarines from the Edmonton mall and sic them on us?" Bessent added.

BESSENT JUST BLEW UP CARNEY’S ENTIRE STORY. 🚨



Canada had the deal.



Carney walked away.



Bessent says fighting Trump made Carney politically stronger.



As the Canadian Economy Implodes Canadian are going to wake up from the illusion. pic.twitter.com/NITVCuv8ec — Marc Nixon (@MarcNixon24) August 31, 2026

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Imagine, for a moment, that Russia had admitted to trying to swing the midterm elections for Trump and the GOP. Democrats would be holding press conferences within the hour. But because it's Canada trying to help their side this time, the silence from the left is deafening. Foreign countries trying to influence American elections just isn’t a scandal when it’s meant to help Democrats.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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