Trump Is Looking to Make Sanctuary Cities Pay the Price for Protecting Violent Immigrants

I’ve talked about the hindrance of sanctuary cities in the past, and for good reason. Sanctuary cities are the biggest protective barrier against the deportation of violent illegal immigrants in this country. In effect, they limit cooperation with local police and city workers and restrict resources for federal agents trying to arrest such criminals.

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Now, of course, these leaders who run such cities will say that such policies help build trust between local police and immigrant communities. But based on the increase in crime in certain cities, I think we can put that particular theory to sleep.

For a good while, President Donald Trump has been trying to find a way to fight back against these sanctuary cities and the rules that prevent ICE agents from properly doing their job alongside law enforcement to arrest and deport these dangerous criminals. But Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin believes there is a path forward.

Speaking on The Ingraham Angle last week, Mullin noted a new way to make these sanctuary cities pay for having these ridiculous policies in place – literally.

“Why are we allowing these sanctuary cities to still get funding from the federal government when it comes to, let’s say, their airport, when we’re processing immigration through these international airports? Why would we be processing immigration policies and immigrants into our state or into a city that is a sanctuary state or sanctuary city? It doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Yeah, me neither. And one particular operation that’s worth mentioning took place in New York over the past couple of months. With Operation Rotten Apple, ICE agents worked vigorously to arrest more than 2,100 illegal aliens, with a number of them being murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and sex offenders.

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And this was while New York held the classification of a “sanctuary city.” Suspect? Very.

But anyway, Trump, alongside Mullin and other administration officials, wants to put a kibosh on this federal funding, so these cities feel the pressure from protecting illegal immigrants, rather than taking care of the citizens that swore them in office.

“President Trump is looking for ways,” Mullin said on Ingraham’s show last week. “He had other people that were in the Oval Office with me talking about how can we hold federal funding from these sanctuary cities that are refusing to just simply do one thing: uphold the law of the land.”

For that matter, Mullin made it clear that he, alongside immigration agents, “don’t pick and choose which laws to enforce.”

He’s onto something. I mean, why are Democratic leaders so choice when it comes to protecting a certain few, but then leaving others out in the cold when it comes to funding and support? It’s like a game of favorites, but with certain characters able to play, and others left out in the cold.

With that, Homeland Security made it clear that, despite these sanctuary rules, “we are not going away.” On X, they posted, “ERONewYork and EROBuffalo will continue hunting down and REMOVING illegal aliens from the Empire State.”

Now whether the work can be done has yet to be seen. Congress obviously has to get involved, and Mullin noted, “But Congress and these other liberal politicians, these sanctuary cities and sanctuary states are the ones that are griping the loudest about the work that my (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents are doing every day.”

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Which means that even if a plan gets put in place, it will take a great deal of convincing to win over a majority of Congress.

That said, though, there’s building in the works here. That’s a start. Mullin, alongside Trump and other officials, wants to make these sanctuary cities literally pay out of pocket by protecting the wrong people, and I’m a big fan of it. I suggest others who are tired of seeing an increase in crime do the same, voicing their support for changes to be made.

Because it should be about cities in general, not “sanctuary cities.” Period.

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