Well, Well, Well … Look Who Just Rescued MS NOW in the Texas Desert

I can't stop laughing about this story. I'm sure you'll appreciate the irony, too.

MS NOW sent correspondent Antonia Hylton and a camera crew hundreds of miles into the Texas desert to produce another segment trashing immigration enforcement. Make no mistake about it, the Network Formerly Known As MSNBC has never met a Border Patrol story it didn't try to twist into a villain narrative. So it's more than a little fitting that the same crew ended up needing that villain to save them.

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Hylton and her team were filming near the Alvarado Ranch in the remote Big Bend region when things went sideways. "As the sun went down, our Jeep Wagoneer bottomed out in the desert," Hylton said. In some of the country’s most unforgiving terrain, with darkness closing in, the crew that had criticized border enforcement suddenly needed the agency to survive the night.

"Eight Border Patrol agents in four different trucks came out that night to rescue our crew," Hylton reported. "Three of their four vehicles got trapped in the process," Hylton said.

ICYMI: Were You Hoping Jessica Tarlov Would Get Fired From Fox News? I've Got Some News.

The segment was about local landowners fighting the federal government's use of eminent domain to build more border wall. The network argued that a wall in that stretch of Texas is pointless altogether.

Hylton’s report also focused on the formidable landscape along that stretch of the US-Mexico border, where mountains, the Rio Grande and miles of remote desert make travel difficult. Standing on the US side of the border, Hylton described the obstacles facing someone trying to cross into Texas from Mexico. “If you’re in Mexico and you want to come here to Texas, you would first have to scale that mountain range, which is thousands of feet high,” Hylton said. After descending the mountain range and crossing the Rio Grande, she said, someone would still be “dozens and dozens of miles away from the nearest town center where you could get food, water, fuel, supplies.

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And if you want to know where this segment was really headed, the closing footage shows a crowd cheering for Texas State Rep. James Talarico (D-50th District), whom Democrats hope can win a seat in the U.S. Senate in November.

WATCH: Border Patrol Agents Forced to Rescue MS NOW Crew After Vehicle Bottoms Out https://t.co/7ZngGBjW4q pic.twitter.com/NvcWWJbgUR — Zachary Leeman (@WritingLeeman) September 12, 2026

Further proof of how the media can’t help but portray Border Patrol as the enemy: here’s how Mediate reported on the incident.

Hylton and her crew experienced the difficult of the terrain firsthand when their vehicle bottomed out and eight border patrol agents had to come “rescue” them. Three of their vehicles also got stuck during the “rescue” mission.

Notice how the word rescue is in quotes. Can't make Border Patrol look like good guys, can they?

The mainstream media loves to paint Border Patrol and immigration enforcement as some cold, heartless entity wreaking havoc on innocent people. It would be nice if they’d realize the truth. But judging by Mediate’s report of the incident, it’s clear they won’t.

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At least we can still be amused by it.

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