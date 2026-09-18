So Long, Farewell, Auf Wiedersehen, Good Night

While I was thinking of a title for this article, several ideas came to me, including the title of a Dr. Seuss book, Marvin K. Mooney Will You Please Go Now!, in which the title character is told to go to bed in a number of ways. Considering how sadly comical Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) has become, a Dr. Seuss book would be an excellent choice. Ultimately, I chose a song from The Sound of Music because, in my opinion, it tracks better.

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Not content to quietly slink out the door after resoundingly losing the Texas primary earlier this year, Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) is apparently determined to go out like the buffoon he has become. The outgoing representative launched yet another impeachment effort just a few days ago. This time, he cited the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in confrontations with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents as evidence of President Trump’s inability to lead the country. The tiny fact that Good and Pretti were killed because they were attempting to harm the ICE agents was left out of Green’s diatribe. Why let facts get in the way of a good rant?

Recommended: Al Green is Going Down!

While the majority of Democrats voted to proceed with the effort, 47 Democrats voted present, and 18 joined with 213 Republicans to approve a motion to table the impeachment effort, thereby killing it. Among those voting present were Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Democrat Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass), and Democrat Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) The three Democrat leaders released a joint declaration stating that “Impeachment is a sacred constitutional vehicle designed to hold a corrupt executive accountable … None of the serious (investigative) work has been done.” Aguilar later said that impeachment is “not anything that is top of the agenda for House Democrats.”

I think Rep. Aguilar (D-Calif.) needs to go talk to some of his party brethren because for some of them, including Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), it seems that impeachment is the only thing on the Democrats' agenda.

Green is not only demanding the impeachment of President Trump for the eighth time, but he is also demanding hormones for the trans illegal aliens in the custody of ICE. *serious eye roll*

You read that correctly. Rep. Green stated in a press conference held in Houston that “Transgender persons deserve to live without fear that their identity will be used as a reason to deny them care, especially health care, safety, or humane treatment while in ICE custody. We must demand humane treatment and necessary medical care, and we must protect transgender lives.” And, yes, he said that with a straight face. The pride of Southwest Houston, everyone!

Apparently, instead of working to lower grocery prices for his constituents, Green would rather rail against the mistreatment of people who shouldn’t be in the U.S. in the first place. His position, along with the entire Democrat Party, is "pick a position so crazy no one will believe they’re that crazy." They certainly don’t have to try that hard. I mean, hormones for illegal transgenders? Really? And this from a man who lost the primary. Green will not be in D.C. past January. Is he thinking of going out with all guns blazing? Is he thinking, period?

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Green went so far as to write a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin demanding that ICE provide the gender transition hormones that the self-proclaimed transgender detainees require. In his letter, he claims that the lack of gender transition hormones could cause physical and mental health complications. Too late, Al, way too late. These detainees already have mental health problems. They think they’re women.

Green stated that denying hormones for transgender people is similar to denying healthcare for prisoners: “Medical attention should not be denied any person, especially because of who you happen to be.” Because nothing says you’re sane more than demanding hormones because you claim to be a woman. Green also railed against transgender men being placed in the male population or in solitary confinement, stating that it wasn’t safe for them to be among the men.

There’s a very good reason why Green was crushed in the May primary for Texas’ 18th Congressional District by a much younger and, hopefully, more intelligent candidate, the current representative of Texas’ 18th Congressional District, Christian Menefee. That Al Green is going away is a very good thing. That we’re going to have to put up with his antics until January is just something we will have to accept as the price of ridding ourselves of his foolishness.

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