America 250: The U.S. Air Force’s Birthday

September 18 is the anniversary of the U.S. Air Force’s official establishment. Put another way — happy birthday to the greatest Air Force in the world!

HAPPY 79TH BIRTHDAY TO THE @USAIRFORCE https://t.co/NjmRYJ7Hnj — Department of War 🇺🇸 (@DeptofWar) September 18, 2026

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Both of my parents served in the Air Force; I was born at the Air Force Academy, and I grew up on an Air Force base, so this anniversary is personally meaningful to me. My parents’ service has inspired two of my siblings to join the military. But I think all of us see now — regardless of familial military ties — how important the Air Force is after the operation in Iran.

The Air Force has played a critical role in the operation against the genocidal Iranian regime and its mass terrorist apparatus. Therefore, this year more than ever, Americans should be grateful for this branch of our great armed forces. In the 250th year of America’s existence, we must remember to honor the men and women who risk their lives to defend freedom.

A U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet patrols the skies over the Middle East. https://t.co/yKDdv2H2tc — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 17, 2026

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79 years of breaking barriers—and counting. Happy birthday to the U.S. Air Force! From the Bell X-1 to today’s Airmen, innovation and service fuel our future. https://t.co/7U4f68B2vy — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) September 18, 2026

The Air Force is ready to strike America’s enemies whenever the order comes.

U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II’s receive fuel in-flight while supporting Operation Epic Fury. The A-10 Thunderbolt II can loiter for hours, standing by and ready to execute a mission whenever needed. https://t.co/VjESHLR32Y — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 15, 2026

The vital importance of air power in the military became increasingly evident over the 20th century, as new technology quickly developed and took an ever more prominent role. By the late 1940s, after the Second World War, the Air Force’s formation became a priority.

Military.com explains the history behind the creation of a separate Air Force:

Between 1909 — when the US military purchased its first aircraft — and 1947, the Air Force did not exist as a separate and independent military service organization. It went through a series of prior designations, including: • Aeronautical Section, Signal Corps (1909) • Aviation Section, Signal Corps (1914) • United States Army Air Service (1918) • United States Army Air Corps (1926) • United States Army Air Forces (1941) World War II highlighted the crucial role of air power and underscored the need for a fundamental reorganization of the U.S. armed forces… In 1947, President Harry S. Truman signed the National Security Act, which not only established this new defense organization but also marked the formal creation of the Air Force as a separate and independent service branch.

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And that’s the event we celebrate today.

Part of America 250 must always honor the troops who, through the centuries, have preserved the rights and liberty that are so precious to us, including the airmen of the U.S. Air Force.

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