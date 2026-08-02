Rabbi Barclay's Weekend Iran Updates

Shavuah tov. May this week bring clarity and focus on creating safety in Israel and the United States.

The rhetoric has been amplified over the last two days, and Israel has formally expressed the expectation that if the United States and Iran get into a more heated action, Israel will get involved. Either because Iran attacks Israel as it has threatened, or at the request of President Trump.

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The American government has issued warnings to citizens in Israel to be prepared for escalation at a moment's notice. They have also issued similar warnings in most of the countries of the Middle East to Americans. "Due to rising tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with potential for unexpected escalation. Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise extra caution and increased vigilance and be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures and possible travel disruptions." Other nations, including Great Britain, Australia, and New Zealand, have also issued similar warnings to their citizens in the last 24 hours.

Iran has threatened that if it is attacked, it will send the entire region "back to the Stone Age,” and that it will attack not only in the Middle East, but anywhere that Americans, Israelis, and their allies are. They claim to have new and more powerful weapons that will bypass any defense systems, and that the rest of the world should hesitate before attacking Iran. Qatar, Pakistan, and Turkey are attempting to mediate and create a longer ceasefire, which will only benefit the Iranian regime.

Iran has now publicly admitted that it has been developing weapons during this ceasefire, as it does not trust the United States or Israel. It claims that these new weapons are unstoppable, and it is more than prepared to use them. "During the formulation of the memorandum of understanding, we worked on developing our weapons, we recently used new drones, and their range can reach Israel."

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Multiple news sources, including the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and others, are reporting that Iran has escalated its attacks recently, as well as expanded them to other countries such as Egypt, in order to put a financial hardship upon the United States. Memos have been released that claim that the Iranian plan is to make a war with them so costly that it is stopped by American public opinion against Trump before it can ever truly affect Iran.

Most predictions are that the United States or Iran will attack this weekend, or sometime early in the week. But we have heard these kinds of rumors before, and then it has dissipated into longer discussions about a ceasefire, despite the fact that Iran even admits that it uses all of this time to develop new weapons.

What happens is out of our personal hands, and yet we all can influence it through our prayers and actions. Each person's individual prayers and actions make a difference in the universe! I implore you to take on a new regular good deed such as charity, lighting Sabbath candles, becoming kosher, etc.; these types of good deeds strengthen the power of light against the darkness of the Islamic regime. Similarly, take a little bit of time every day and pray for the safety and protection of the United States and Israel. The power of our prayers together is exponentially greater than the sum of each individual prayer, and prayer really does make a difference.

May we all have the courage to add more prayers and good deeds in our personal lives in order to strengthen and protect the lands of Israel and the United States, and may the people, lands, and countries of the United States and Israel remain safe and protected, blessed with the presence of the Holy One, blessed be He.

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Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

August 1, 2026

19th of Av, 5786

War with Iran has been postponed, for this moment. Given the rhetoric of both sides, it is difficult to see any diplomatic end to this, but God is present everywhere and in everything, and we not only believe in miracles, but we also rely on them.

Trump made the announcement on his social media. "The United States is ready and prepared to act against the Islamic Republic of Iran with levels of military might, power and capability not seen since World War II, However, we have just been asked by Iran and several other countries in the Middle East to refrain from any attack, after the outlines of a deal have been agreed upon. The deal will include the immediate, full and absolute opening of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the end of the nuclear threat from Iran. Based on this request, and for the sake of the future good of the world - as well as for the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran — I have agreed to cancel the strike, subject to a deal being reached quickly. The State of Israel joins me in this commitment. Everyone, get to work and complete the mission." It has been reported in many media outlets that it was Qatar and Saudi Arabia that pressured Trump into canceling an attack again.

But Iran's rhetoric was diametrically opposed to Trump's. Fars announced, "there is no agreement regarding the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the news published in this context is false." Tehran released an official statement that they never asked for more negotiations, and that it is "another lie.” And the Wall Street Journal is reporting this morning that the IRGC is considering a preemptive strike against the U.S.

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Iran, which is still committed to the destruction of the Great Satan and the Little Satan, and which has admitted to developing weapons this entire time of the MoU, received an extension.

But it's true that coincidence is God's way of staying anonymous, and with all this craziness on the international scene, it's interesting that the new podcast taped this week and released today (the first since returning from Israel) may bring some solace into our lives.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

August 2, 2026

19th of Av, 5786

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