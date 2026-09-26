Leftists Are Using the Nolan Wells Case to Gin Up Black Voter Turnout

Leftist strategists, who include Democrat operatives and leftist NGO operatives, are concerned that black voters won’t turn out to vote in the general election. This is not a new phenomenon. Midterm elections tend to be decided on who best mobilizes their base.

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The black vote is always critical to Democrat victories, and so when turnout is a deciding factor, a lot of time, energy, money and thinking goes into how to get black voters to go to the polls or fill out those mail-in ballots.

That’s why leftist organizations have mounted a campaign to get black voters to fill out those ballots, and more specifically, to get black men to vote. The usual strategy is to once again frame them as society’s victims, and voting is an act of retaliation.

“Black men are tired of being burned by a system that was never designed for us,” says NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson told The Grio. “We get a say in which policies affect our daily lives. Because every vote by us is a vote for us. And those votes get us one step closer to a government that works for Black men, Black families, and all of America.”

If this campaign were it, if this campaign were all that the left was doing to gin up black voter turnout, then this would be the end of the story. Politics as usual. But that’s not all there is.

Trayvon Martin got himself shot and killed by physically attacking the armed community watch volunteer George Zimmerman on Feb. 26, 2012, which coincidentally happened to be a presidential election year. Not that this has anything to do with anything, but President Barack Obama did find a way to use the case to try to generate black voter turnout.

“If I had a son, he would look like Trayvon Martin.” – Barack Obama #RestInPower #TrayvonMartinStory pic.twitter.com/V0aZyqKDwN — Paramount Network (@paramountnet) August 7, 2018

It’s almost as if they look for these cases in election years to boost black voter turnout. Well, if that happened, it was just one time. The left would never purposefully and cynically hope for and look for another dead black man to use to gin up black voter turnout in an election year.

Uhhh, but there was this one other time on Aug. 9, 2014, when a “teen” named Michael Brown Jr., physically tried to overpower a police officer who was sitting in his vehicle, to take his gun away from him. Brown weighed close to 300 pounds, and was 6 feet 4 inches tall, but that still wasn’t enough for him to take control of the weapon, which Missouri police officer Darren Wilson used in self-defense, killing Brown.

The left, its organizers and funders, used that episode to launch massive, violent riots, causing millions and millions in property damage in Ferguson, Mo., and putting Black Lives Matter (BLM) right into the middle of the national conversation. Oh, and that just happened to be a midterm election year. I’m sure it was just a coincidence that BLM and the left then used that situation to boost turnout among black voters nationwide.

Who could forget the summer of love in 2020, when a global pandemic converged with a totally “organic” three months of riots throughout America in the middle of a presidential election year? It’s been well documented that the pandemic was used to modify voting processes and procedures, and that BLM was mobilized to turn out the black vote that fall because a serial criminal, the late George Floyd, would have wanted that.

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Well, it’s another midterm election year, and up until this point, not much has happened to provoke black voters to turn out for the primaries. In Los Angeles, during the primaries, the black vote was down. This was repeated across the country, and it has Democrat strategists concerned.

In totally unrelated news, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has decided that almost one month before election day, it’s time to weigh in on a random drowning death of a young black man that happened in Mississippi on July 4.

The race hustlers are still trying to turn the Nolan Wells accidental drowning into a race crime.



This is the Duke Lacrosse team 2.0! pic.twitter.com/vDSarW4Wxj — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) September 23, 2026

Yes, that’s Temu Obama seemingly attempting to use the random death of another black man to generate black voter turnout over the next few weeks.

The "problem" for Jeffries and the rest of the left is that a cop didn't kill Nolan Wells (18), the black drowning victim in this case. No one killed him, and a Jackson County, Miss., grand jury already determined this. He wasn’t chased, targeted, bullied, or any of those things you might look for if someone was an actual victim.

Instead, Wells, whose friends included both black and white kids, went missing on July 4 while on a trip to Horn Island, which is located in the Gulf of America, off the coast of mainland Mississippi. Authorities believed that Wells died by drowning, and ruled out foul play. The grand jury did the same, and so no charges were brought.

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To be sure, the race baiters had little to work with. The story is that Wells was with his friends on Horn Island, celebrating the holiday. When the group prepared to leave the island, Wells was said to be “talking to a girl." His friends left the island under the impression he'd find another ride back home. He was found dead days later. The autopsy showed that his injuries and death were consistent with drowning.

Nolan Wells case takes major turn as grand jury finds no evidence of foul play or racial motive. 👀 pic.twitter.com/GDdVJWJ17m — Poetik Flakko (@Poetikflakko) September 22, 2026

This has not stopped the race hustlers and the leftist spin machine from trying to turn this tragedy into a mechanism for black voter turnout. Sure, Wells’ family and their attorneys may be looking for someone to sue, and Al Sharpton’s involved because he’s… Al Sharpton.

Before today’s NABJ plenary, I joined Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Attorney Ben Crump, and Christine and Elmore Wansley, the parents of Nolan Wells, for an important conversation about the ongoing fight for justice and accountability.



We must continue to stand with families seeking… pic.twitter.com/AJ6KNDOdlR — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 13, 2026

But make no mistake: Once Jeffries got involved, it became official. This whole story has now turned into a political op, and its aim could not be more clear. They want to drive home the same message they've used every election year, “Black men, it’s time to get even, get out and vote.”

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Leftist operatives waited patiently all summer for some black man or kid to get killed by a cop, preferably a white cop, but that didn’t happen, so now they’ve decided this is what they have to work with. And so they will. Between now and election day, you may hear more and more about this case. Black voter turnout is the reason.

After election day, you won’t hear much about this case at all, because it is not about Nolan Wells. It was never about Wells. The left doesn't care about Wells. It just wants to use his death to win power.

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