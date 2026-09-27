Review Finds BBC Labeled 53 Terrorists As ‘Journalists’

The BBC is a woke propaganda rag, and that means it is habitually antisemitic. A review just proved that more than 50 of the individuals whom the BBC labeled as slain journalists in Gaza were jihadis or directly tied to jihad groups.

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The BBC has now generously said it will review its coverage of the terrorists, since it was caught in such shameless lies. One of the big arguments that pro-Hamas idiots in Western nations make against Israel is that Israel kills dozens of journalists. Except it turns out every time that the supposedly murdered champions of a free press were really Islamic terror operatives.

And the reality is that the BBC knew it perfectly well all along. For instance, the Telegraph and Israel Hayom mentioned Abdullah Darwish, who was a cameraman for Hamas's Al-Aqsa TV. Read that sentence again. He worked for a Hamas propaganda mouthpiece, and that was supposed to make him a journalist. Darwish also happened to participate in the October 7 atrocities as part of Hamas's Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades. Right there with him was Yacoup al-Borsh of Gaza’s terror-aligned Namaa Radio.

“Journalist” Rizq Abu Shakian from Palestine Now appeared in a video wearing a Hamas uniform and toting a semiautomatic rifle. You will have noticed by now that these outlets are based in Gaza, which Hamas and the jihad-funding Palestinian Authority (PA) dominate, and where the overwhelming majority of people support terrorism. These eliminated terrorists were never journalists, they were always Jihadis who sometimes acted as propagandists.

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From Israel Hayom:

Most of the reports identifying the individuals as journalists appeared on BBC Arabic. According to a report published Saturday by the Telegraph, 10 of the 53 were also described as journalists on the English-language BBC News website… 20 of the 53 were described by the BBC as journalists even though, according to the Telegraph report, terrorist organizations published death notices commemorating them. They included Mohamed al-Zaq, whose death was commemorated by Palestinian Islamic Jihad; Mostafa Bakeer, whom Hamas described as a field commander in its Rafah Brigade; Abdallah Iyad Breis, whom Hamas described as a "knight" in its Khan Younis Brigade; and Ahmed Abu Skheil, whom Palestinian Islamic Jihad described as a "martyr."

At a certain point, we have to ask if the BBC is directly promoting terrorism also. As I mentioned above, it was perfectly obvious to anyone with half a brain that people working for Hamas or PA propaganda outlets were not credible journalists. It seems we need an investigation into BBC Arabic, which is obviously promoting jihadi views and individuals.

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In fact, Israel Hayom mentioned that BBC Arabic has been guilty of “spreading Hamas' lies around the world.” An internal memo actually acknowledged that BBC Arabic had deliberately aimed to "minimize Israeli suffering" during the conflict that began with the October 7 atrocities in order to "portray Israel as the aggressor." The outlet didn’t mistakenly identify terrorists as journalists. It was selling a package of lies.

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