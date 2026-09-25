Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Says He Was Prepared for a U.S. Invasion

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is upset with the United States. Maybe that's why he created "contingency plans" for a U.S. invasion of Canada.

Your what hurts?

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In what universe would the United States invade Canada? Contingency plans are supposed to be about "what if" scenarios, such as: what if the leader of Canada went absolutely bonkers and imagined the U.S. would invade his country? Perhaps the U.S. would be forced into a preemptive strike before Carney could warm up the sled dogs and attack Minnesota or something. Bye, bye, Canada.

Carney mentioned being prepared for a U.S. invasion to a news outlet equally bonkers with TDS as he was: the New York Times.

"I think you have a responsibility in these roles to look at extreme tail risk. That’s just risk management. That’s not a base case," Carney told the Times, arguing that "it would be irresponsible not to."

Some idiot newsperson asked the head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral Samuel Paparo, a hypothetical question about an American invasion of Canada. "Absolutely and utterly preposterous," Paparo said and then added: "Would you ask me, please, also, what my attack plans are for the Martians?"

Paparo shouldn't be so harsh with the Canadians. They have moved beyond the "snowflake" stage of wokeness and entered "marshmallow brain" territory.

Carney's angst originated with President Donald Trump's epic troll of our northern neighbors, referring to them as our "51st state." There is no greater insult that can be given to a Canadian, who has books of jokes about Canada really being America due to its geographic proximity, cultural similarities, or polite nature.

Robin Williams summed it up when he said, "Canada is like a loft apartment over a really great party."

Why did we never invade Canada before? Because every time American military planners looked at a map, they realized they’d have to administer Quebec, and everyone decided it just wasn't worth the trouble.

Trump was trolling Carney and, like leftists in the U.S., he took it seriously. That kind of epic stupidity should disqualify him from holding any office in Canada except perhaps "Maple Syrup Commissioner."

Related: The Morning Briefing: Canada's Mark Carney Didn't Get Hugged Enough at Syrup Camp

Retired Lt. Gen. Andrew Leslie headed the section at the Canadian Department of National Defense that writes and updates contingency plans. He's as balmy as Carney.

CBC:

The planning, Leslie said, would have been updated after Trump's re-election in 2024 and would have been pulled out regularly, especially in light of the Trump administration's threats in January to seize Greenland by force. "In the context of the threats that the White House has issued against Canada … those would have probably resulted in a heightened focus," Leslie said, citing talk of a 51st state and maps showing Canada as part of the U.S. Over a year ago, Trump ruled out military action against Canada, saying he'd use economic coercion instead to force the country into the Union. Given everything that's been said, it would have been natural for Carney to call for defence plans to be revised, Leslie said.

"What a lot of people sometimes forget is that a political leader's first remit at the national level is the safety, security of Canadians," said Leslie, who also served as commander of the Canadian Army.

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OK, thanks for reminding us of the first duty of a national leader. Moron.

"So it would be his duty to ensure that all due diligence and prudent steps have been taken to see what might have changed from the way that the old plans were written or updated. And it would be the duty of the Chief of the Defense Staff [Gen. Jennie Carignan] to advise them accordingly, which I'm absolutely sure she did."

Matthew Schmidt, an associate professor at the University of New Haven in Connecticut and a former instructor at the U.S. Army War College, said many Americans don't understand why foreigners are so upset at Trump's trolling.

"I don't think I have a visceral sense of what Canadians are feeling about the United States," Schmidt said. "We really don't have a sense of the impact of what the president is saying has on other places."

Schmidt thinks the statement about contingency plans may have been directed more at Canadians than at Trump and Americans.

"When Mark Carney stands up and says that, it just highlights the absurdity of what the American president said. Right? It's a way to emphasize that absurdity," Schmidt said.

It's only absurd if you take it seriously, something Carney has apparently done.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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