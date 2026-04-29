2026’s Non-Carlsons: Prominent Non-Jews Who Stand With Jews and Israel

I wrote 2025’s Non-Carlsons: Prominent Non-Jews Who Stand With Israel after Tucker Carlson was awarded StopAntisemitism’s 2025 “Antisemite of the Year” award. The 180-degree turn by the former Fox News host, who once criticized Pat Buchanan’s monomaniacal obsession with Jews and Israel, has been so shocking that it feels to many less like an isolated shift and more like a harbinger of dark things to come for Jews in America — even more so than pro-Hamas rallies on U.S. college campuses. Highlighting individuals like President Donald Trump, Victor Davis Hanson, Hugh Hewitt, and Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) was my attempt to turn the spotlight away from Carlson and onto the many stalwart friends Jews have in the West, particularly in the United States.

Advertisement

There’s no better person to start the 2026 list than Glenn Beck, who told PragerU CEO Marissa Streit this year that he finally feels like he knows what he was born for, namely "to stand for the truth, and to stand as other people in history have stood, especially for the Jewish people." When asked by Streit why the focus on Jews, he explained:

Ever since I was little, I have been captivated by WWII, particularly the Holocaust. And I think it’s because I know people related to me were there, and I’ve always wondered, even as a kid, I’ve always wondered, did anyone related to me — did they all go bad? Did some of them stand? I don’t know, and I haven’t really wanted to look. And so I don’t know what has driven me. It kind of came to me when I felt this is why you were born. I just know that’s my privilege, that’s my honor, that’s my job.

Demonstrating here the exact opposite of Holocaust denial and the pursuit to make “Never again” a reality, he also said, “What difference does it make if you say never again, never forget if you only address it while the ovens are being lit?” He then took a swipe at Carlson without naming him:

I can’t stand with people who are dividing us constantly on things that are settled. Hitler was bad. Period. You want to say we shouldn’t have gone with Stalin? All right, we can have that conversation. Because Stalin was bad. Period... Let’s not rewrite history. Let’s not come in and start saying things are just absolutely not true. I’m not going to fight with you as an individual. But I will stand up for the truth. That’s a lie, that Hitler was good, that Churchill started— that Churchill dragged us into war. No. Not true.

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Carlson would likely call Beck an "Israel-firster" for such philosemitic words and for praying that the U.S.-Israel war against Iran is successful, but Beck is more of an American patriot than Carlson will ever be. I know this firsthand, having had the good fortune to see Beck’s The American Journey Experience in St. George, Utah, on July 4, 2022.

Jews just celebrated Passover, which commemorates the Israelites' exodus from Egyptian slavery and shows the importance of remembering history to a nation's survival. Beck's American Journey Experience uses historic documents, letters, and books to educate this generation for the same purpose: "to defend the Great American Experiment."

Speaking of "great Americans," Sean Hannity, a current Fox News host, regularly uses that line with listeners on his national radio show. Unlike Carlson, who seems more comfortable in Muslim nations like Qatar than in Israel, Hannity has enthusiastically traveled to Israel many times, including during the 2014 Israel-Gaza conflict, when he toured Hamas tunnels. Witnessing the evil focused on destroying the Jewish state has sharpened his moral clarity, which is why he's told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel is engaged in a battle for civilization. His message to Americans:

Israel has a population of under 10 million people. We do we have: 365 million Americans around, what, our population? So extrapolate out their population versus ours. Compare it to October 7. That’s the equivalent of over 40,000 dead Americans in a day. For all those people that said, “Oh, Israel shouldn’t fight back,” what would you want America to do if America had the equivalent of 40,000 dead Americans? My answer? Obliterate the living daylights out of them.

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

While Carlson calls Israel’s actions post-October 7 genocide, Hannity recognizes that Carlson and his fellow travelers really are just morally confused: “We’ve been witnessing the rise of antisemitism worldwide. We see it in the halls of Congress. We see it on college campuses. We see it in the podcast space and it’s loud and it gets louder. Here’s my question for anybody that is angry. For example, all these people that were protesting, you know, Gaza and you know what happens to the people in Gaza. Excuse me, they’re the ones that voted in Hamas in the first place.”

Dinesh D’Souza recognizes that Israel is engaged in a battle for civilization as well — not just because of the jihad threat. In an interview with the anti-Zionist Dave Smith, Carlson's buddy, he made it clear that America shouldn’t support Israel only because “Israelis are the best people in the world to fight radical Islam.” He explained:

Can we wake up to the fact that there is a global red-green alliance — the red representing the socialists and the leftists—that the global left is allied with radical Islam? And they’re basically — who’s their target? What does LGBTQ have in common with radical Muslims? Here’s the answer: They are opposed to the Jews. They are opposed to the Christians. They are opposed to Israel. They’re opposed to the United States. And they are united by that common hatred. So doesn’t common sense tell you that it’s better for the Jews and Christians to come closer together? For America and Israel to come closer together? To repel this global threat? The answer is yes.

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

While Carlson calls Trump a slave to Israel, D’Souza counters: “The U.S. is not obsequious toward Israel. Israel is mostly obsequious to the United States.” His case in point: Israel wanted to take out the Iranian regime last year after the U.S. and Israel destroyed its nuclear installations, but Trump said no. Trump eventually attacked Iran, of course — but on his timetable, not Israel’s.

Salem radio host Larry Elder rounds out the list. Elder, who calls himself an “avid supporter of Israel” and says he has “always been” one, stands in contrast to Gavin Newsom, whom he faced in the 2021 California gubernatorial recall election and who previously called Israel an apartheid state, even though he unconvincingly tried to walk it back.

Talking about Democratic superstar Hasan Piker, who declared that Hamas is better than Israel, Elder said: "This is just sick. That he is not treated as some sort of diseased entity is beyond me, but he’s embraced by a lot of Democrats, supported by a lot of Democrats, certainty hasn’t ben denounced by Democrats."

Elder issued a warning in 2026 to all those who might want to stand with Piker and Carlson:

Israel has been a wonderful ally to America for a long time. Probably our closest ally. A lot of intel. To me, Israel is the canary in the coal mine. How Israel goes, how the world goes. This little country surrounded by over 200 million enemies and all they want is peace. ... The inability of many people in this country to distinguish between the firefighters and the arsonists is beyond me. It is a real, real sick kind of thing, and we need to turn it around.

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

There are many more names I could add to this list — and I will in future columns — so it may, in fact, not be too late to turn things around.

Many PJ Media writers could also be added to this list. If you appreciate our honest reporting on Israel and the Middle East, please consider a VIP subscription.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.