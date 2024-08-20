My Fondless Farewell to the Worst Human Being to Serve as President

Joe Biden is easily the worst human being to hold the office of President of the United States of America. The send-off his own party gave him, as ignominious as it was, was still not nearly as ignominious as he deserved.

First, Biden was forced out of his reelection campaign, months after he'd "won" the nomination in a rigged primary, by a cabal of insiders including his old boss, Barack Obama. You know, the man who reminded fellow Democrats to "never underestimate Joe's ability to f*** things up." Then his farewell address — angry and disassociated — was bumped out of primetime by an assortment of has-been and never-will-be speakers.

Biden exited the stage last night, largely forgotten before he'd walked onto it.

CNN's Chris Wallace summed it up best: "The word that everybody is using to describe tonight is bittersweet. It's just bitter."

Well, good.

Biden's economic record includes the worst bout of inflation in almost 50 years, a seemingly permanent jobs recession, and an explosion of spending, debt, and regulation meant to hobble this country for generations. His foreign policy of coddling authoritarians and dictators while running roughshod over our allies has unleashed war from Eastern Europe through the Middle East to the Red Sea — and the Pacific isn't looking too great, either.

There's more but I don't want to talk about his awful record. I want to talk about the awful human being.

Biden spent decades using the corpses of his first wife and baby daughter, Neilia and Naomi, to garner sympathy from audiences. Killed in a car crash that authorities determined was almost certainly due to Neilia being distracted by three kids in the car, Biden blamed the innocent truck driver who "drank his lunch" that terrible day.

Curtis Dunn did no such thing. His daughter, Pamela Hamill, spent years trying to get Biden to apologize for smearing her father. Although Dunn was not at fault and was quick to render assistance, he was haunted by the accident for the rest of his life. Hamill said, “He always got very solemn around Christmastime because the anniversary was Dec. 18, and he never wanted to celebrate the holidays.”

Biden never did apologize.

It's true that Biden's life has been filled with tragedy but he has always been the opportunist who exploited his tragies. Ask him, if you can stomach it, where and how his eldest son Beau died.

There is enough evidence that Biden was, at the very least, sexually inappropriate with his daughter, Ashley, that if it had come out when she was still underage, the authorities might have gotten involved.

The less said about Hunter Biden, maybe the better. That man has long been both the beneficiary and the victim of his father's corruption and manipulations. It's no surprise that Hunter's personal life has been filled with drugs and inappropriate (at best) sexual relations.

Then there is the rank corruption of the man who has never worked in the private sector, never provided a good or service aside from a few books few people have bought and even fewer have read, who nevertheless raked in a personal fortune worth eight figures.

The stench of Biden's grift stretches from Delaware to Kyiv to Beijing and back to Washington, D.C.

We have had worse presidents than Joe Biden, although you have to get down to the bottom of the barrel where James Buchanan and Woodrow Wilson reside to find them. But I don't think we've ever had a worse human being.

The bitterness he must feel at the ignominious end of his career is nothing compared to the damage, personal and political, he was happy to leave in his wake.

