The Final Insult: Biden Pushed Out of Primetime

As I write this, it's around 11 PM ET, and Joe Biden hasn't spoken at the Democratic National Convention yet, and there are still plenty of speeches on the line-up before Biden is scheduled to speak.

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) finished speaking moments ago, and Sen. Raphael Warnock (R-Ga.) is yammering now. Here's the line-up for the evening.

Remarks

The Honorable Andy Beshear

Governor of Kentucky



Remarks

The Honorable Reverend Raphael G. Warnock

United States Senator, Georgia



Remarks

The Honorable Chris Coons

United States Senator, Delaware



Remarks

Dr. Jill Biden

First Lady of the United States



Introduction

Ashley Biden



RemarksThe Honorable Joe Biden

President of the United States

Why is this significant? Remember after Joe Biden's disastrous debate performance in June? He said he just had to stop having events after 8 p.m. ET.

"President Joe Biden told Democratic governors during a meeting at the White House on Wednesday that part of his plan going forward is to stop scheduling events after 8 p.m. so that he can get more sleep, according to three sources briefed on his comments," CNN reported on July 4. "The remarks, first reported by The New York Times, came as the 81-year-old Biden sought to reassure a group of more than 20 state leaders about his ability to defeat former President Donald Trump in November and govern effectively for another four years."

So, not only has Joe Biden been bumped way past his bedtime, but more importantly, he's been bumped outside of primetime. At this rate, it'll be closer to midnight when he finally speaks.

Joe Biden's speech tonight was supposed to be his moment. I suspect most people who tune into either of the political conventions typically only tune in for the big speech of each evening, and now Biden won't be speaking until many Americans in the eastern portion of the United States decide it's too late and instead go to bed so they can wake up in the morning and go to work.

This is like the final insult for Joe Biden. First, they forced him out of the election by blackmailing him, threatening to invoke the 25th Amendment. Then, as CNN's Scott Jennings observed, they made him "give his own eulogy at the convention."

Now they've bumped his own eulogy from primetime. That's the latest insult in a long line of devastating insults. I wonder how that makes Joe Biden feel. It can't be good. Can you think of a more insulting way to send Joe Biden off into the sunset?

