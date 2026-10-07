Non-Carlsons, Part 3: Two Non-Jewish Women With Media Voices Standing With the Jews and Israel

On this third anniversary of the October 7 attacks on Israel, I present the third installment of "Non-Carlsons: Prominent Non-Jews Who Stand With Jews and Israel." I launched the series in 2025, after StopAntisemitism named Tucker Carlson its "Antisemite of the Year," to honor the steadfast non-Jewish friends of Jews and the Jewish state amid a disturbing rise in the world's oldest hatred.

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You'll notice one glaring oversight: there are no women in the first two columns, which featured Glenn Beck, President Donald Trump, Victor Davis Hanson, Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), Larry Elder, Hugh Hewitt, Sean Hannity, Dinesh D'Souza, and Douglas Murray. I had Carlson in mind as the point of comparison, and so my list was male: brave men versus one very cowardly one.

The women in this column are every bit as brave as those nine men.

Related: 2025’s Non-Carlsons: Prominent Non-Jews Who Stand With Jews and Israel

Last Friday, Tucker Carlson offered the latest example of his moral depravity, criticizing Britain's decision to fight Adolf Hitler. In an interview with Carlson, former Tory minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said Carlson was "verging on defending Hitler." Now, on the anniversary of the October 7 attacks, nationally syndicated radio host Dana Loesch has taken to X to dismantle a similarly indefensible rewriting of history.

Responding to Piers Morgan's Wednesday post blaming Israel for a "massively disproportionate" response to the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust, Loesch found the perfect analogy: blaming a rape victim.

This is the equivalent of blaming the rape victim for defending herself against her rapist. Literally, in this case, since it's Hamas. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 7, 2026

There are so many more examples of Loesch's moral clarity when it comes to Israel's fight against enemies that want to destroy the West, but I'll choose just a couple.

Carlson has been dubbed "Tucker Qatarlson" by radio host Mark Levin, implying that he's being paid by Qatar to bash Israel and promote Islam. Loesch, discussing a 2026 poll showing that Israel's favorability rating has swung 67 percent negative among Americans, brought up Qatar's role in this unfortunate development: "What's crazy about this is it's all this—I mean, it's all inorganic—it's a psyop that's been targeted. And let me tell you: If you think the Qataris and all these other Islamists that have been funding the public influence operation on this, if you think that they're not gonna come for American values next, you're part of the problem."

She then went on to condemn the "Genocide in Gaza" lie: "Genocide in Gaza is the new '15 days to slow the spread.' Genocide in Gaza is the new BLM. Because there isn't a genocide in Gaza. The numbers don't support it even remotely."

Related: 2026’s Non-Carlsons: Prominent Non-Jews Who Stand With Jews and Israel

The numbers given out by the Gaza Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas, she said, do not distinguish between combatants and civilians. Loesch gave a friendly reminder about the terrorist group that provides those numbers:

Hamas, which builds tunnels under their civilian areas. Hamas, whose headquarters was under the largest hospital in Gaza City. Hamas that has stored munitions in the basement of schools when they're not using their rooftops as launchpads for their incendiary rockets.

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Just as you can't trust Hamas, you can't trust what Carlson says about Israel, which he accused of apartheid. Watch Loesch give the truth about the real apartheid she witnessed on her own trip to the country this year:

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"We're cowards. Okay. We're cowards. Right." Truer words were never spoken by Tucker Carlson, who offered them to Ambassador Mike Huckabee to explain why he was "afraid to go into Israel" in February, presumably because he feared for his life over the things he's said about the country. To convince his more gullible listeners that the danger was real, he lied about being detained at Ben-Gurion Airport.

Australian journalist Erin Molan is not a coward and does not need to lie to explain the threat a public figure faces for defending Israel. As she told Friends of the IDF:

I think I now understand that it comes in different forms — courage — and that the battlefield that we face isn't just combat. It isn't just in the midst of the Middle East. It's an online battle. It's a battle for voices. It's a battle for common sense. It's a battle to show young people what matters and why. And there are consequences for using your voice, particularly in this space.

Molan related a story from her first trip to Israel that explains the very reason why I'm writing this column: to show how encouraging it is for Jews to know that they have friends who stand with them when it feels like the entire world is against them. A man ran up to her and gave her a small, dirty Israeli flag on Velcro, explaining that it had been on his uniform on October 7. He told her that he had lost some friends and had been sent into Gaza, which he found terrifying. Molan continued:

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And he said, on top of that, we realized a couple of days in that the world thought we were the bad guys. And he said, "My mom sent me one of your clips about two weeks after the war started." And he said, "It was the first time we realized that we weren't alone, and that someone apart from our people believed in us and knew that we were the heroes and not the bad guys." And he said, "It kept us going." He said, "Every week we would gather around, my troops and I, and watch your monologue from the start of your Sky News show." And I had tears flowing down.

In her October 7 special this year, Molan traveled to Gaza and reported from one of Hamas's tunnels. She didn't minimize the destruction that has happened in Gaza, but she put the blame where it belongs:

October 7 was one of the most horrific things. I've watched every second of that vision. Every second. And when I see people like Angelina Jolie posting a couple of days ago, saying, "Google Maps show Gaza then, Gaza now. This is awful. How evil Israel are." Well, I'm sorry, Angelina, but Google Maps doesn't show what happened on October 7, and it doesn't show the terror tunnels underneath. Israel did not go into Gaza for revenge. They had murdered 1,200 people. They had taken hostages, including babies. And the first second they got, they said they will repeat the atrocities. You need to come here and see so you understand. And every person should care about little babies in Gaza. Absolutely. But if you can't identify who their enemy is, their enemy is Hamas, you will never help them. So I stand proudly alongside the people of Israel, the Jewish people around the world.

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I'll end this column with a clip of Molan, who has earned the thanks of Jews around the world for her unwavering support, movingly thanking Israelis for risking their lives so that the rest of the world can have peace.

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