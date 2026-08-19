Sadly, It's Illegal to Punch Democrats Who Constantly Lie About Voter ID

Way back in ancient times — more than 10 years ago — lively debate between people who disagreed was a regular part of the American political conversation. I swear I'm not concussed. I used to look forward to vigorous back-and-forth discussions with my lefty acquaintances, as those of us who tend to be right a lot usually do. That kind of discourse went the way of the Dodo bird once the Democrats opted for pants-wetting insanity as the cornerstone of their post-Donald Trump political philosophy.

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One issue I chose to stop talking about with any leftist years ago is election integrity. Long before President Trump ascended to the pinnacle of American political power, the Democrats went all-in on lying about virtually anything having to do with safeguarding elections. I'm sure that many will say that the Dems have always lied about everything, but that's simplistic and just not true. If it were, I never would have talked to any of them.

Even in this current exceedingly toxic political climate, I've often told people that I will have a conversation with any leftist who will tell the truth about even one thing pertaining to election integrity. Trust me, there won't be any takers.

Democrats prefer that our elections be chaotic free-for-alls that are almost completely free from transparency. Their way of doing things makes it easier to introduce the kinds of "anomalies" that seem to be popping up more frequently, despite the Dems' assurances that voter fraud is nonexistent/infrequent/gosh heck, doesn't hurt that much, depending on which era their playbook is from.

Because of this, any efforts by Republicans to shore up the process have to be portrayed as oppressive and — say it with me — RACIST. This is from my Townhall colleague Jeff Charles:

It’s amazing how Democrats like Texas Senate candidate James Talarico will lie even when everyone already knows they’re lying. During a recent campaign event, Talarico parroted the leftist lie that black people can’t figure out how to obtain identification so they can vote in elections. He used this trope to attack the SAVE America Act, which would require voters to provide proof of citizenship before registering to vote in federal elections. “We as human beings have the right to shape our own destinies, and we do that through the vote,” Talarico bloviated. “And so many brave Americans, so many brave black Americans have fought and died for that right. And so for politicians in Austin or in Washington, as they're now doing with the SAVE Act, they are trying to rob our neighbors, particularly our black neighbors, of those God-given rights.”

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Of course, it's always the white Democrats who are desperate to keep black voters in their electoral place who give this nonsense the hardest sell. Democrats don't see minority Americans as individuals whoM they truly want to empower; they see them as voting blocs that better behave and do what they're told or there will be hell to pay.

This is a very specific racist Dem talking point. In years past, some would say that all "elderly minority" citizens had difficulty getting government identification. If they were feeling generous, they might include all elderly Americans. Somewhere along the way, the Dems decided to just stick to trying to scare old black people. Soy Boy Talarico isn't even putting an age qualifier on the bogus claim, saying that it's "our black neighbors" who are going to have their voting rights taken away. In Jimmy's world, there are untold millions of black Americans who don't have bank accounts or Sudafed because they're too stupid to get an ID card.

Does that talking point come with a complimentary DNC Klan hood?

I've been to many Department of Motor Vehicles facilities in Arizona and California in the last half century or so, and I can assure you that I've seen black people at every one of them. There doesn't seem to be some big conspiracy to keep the locations secret from people of color, no matter what the Democrats say.

Once in a while, even the most hardcore white Dems tire of insulting only black people. A popular scare tactic regarding the SAVE Act proceeds from the premise that all married women are blithering idiots. Here's President Trump's tedious grifter niece getting in on the prevarication party:

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To the media: The woman running for Senate in South Carolina is Darline Nordone. If elected, she will help pass the SAVE Act, which means she won't be able to vote because her married name--Nordone--won't match the name on her birth certificate, which is Graham. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) August 19, 2026

Yes, they would have people believe that pending legislation in the Year of Our Lord 2026 would immediately make all married women who took their husbands' names ineligible to vote. Writing it out or saying it out loud is really all anyone should need to know how preposterous this is.

The mere fact that the Democrats can only counter the SAVE Act with lies about the ID requirements proves that there isn't anything objectionable in the bill unless one is a fan of voter fraud. As I've written many times, people who aren't guilty of anything don't act this way. Democrats act like eight-year-olds who are standing next to a lamp they just broke and denying that they were ever in the room.

You think they'd be better at dishonesty given all the practice they've had.

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Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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