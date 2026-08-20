Karmelo Anthony Was Obsessed With Stabbing and Was Stalking a Girl

Karmelo Anthony, who murdered stranger and teen sports star Austin Metcalf at a 2025 track meet, was stalking his ex-girlfriend and obsessed with the idea of stabbing someone before the deadly attack.

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On August 20, the New York Post reported more evidence on what we already knew to some degree — that Karmelo Anthony was a violent, vicious, bloodthirsty teen thug looking for trouble when Metcalf asked him to move out of the wrong seat.

Collin County Assistant District Attorney Bill Wirskye admitted that Anthony’s ex-girlfriend said he was stalking her only a few hours before the stabbing. Anthony sent the girl a picture of the knife he used later to kill Metcalf and wrote, “I’m low key on the verge.” Anthony didn’t kill the girl, but he did murder a stranger.

Multiple independent journalists are also reporting that Wirskye found a text from Anthony to his ex-girlfriend claiming “when I stab somebody I'm gonna lick their blood off the blade.” I have not yet been able to confirm where Wirskye said this.

Prosecutors revealed allegations about Karmelo Anthony that were kept from jurors during his original trial, including claims that his former girlfriend told his school she was afraid of him and material the state says showed an interest in violence and knives.



The state says… pic.twitter.com/Ge9o0ynTWw — Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) August 20, 2026

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The Post reported the prosecutors kept out the evidence about Anthony’s violent fantasies because they also left out evidence that Metcalf allegedly put up racist graffiti when he was younger. The outlet did not clarify what was supposedly racist about the graffiti nor the circumstances surrounding the incident. Metcalf’s father spent the entire process exposing himself to harassment and ridicule in order to combat racist dialogue, so I would say we are missing some key information. In contrast, Anthony’s family has justified all of his horrific actions and claimed the only reason he got sentenced to prison was that he was black. The Anthony family is blatantly racist.

Fox News also said that the legal teams for both Metcalf and Anthony kept certain personal information out of the trial, but did not state what that constituted.

You might remember this clip from one of Anthony‘s classmates who acknowledged that he had a reputation for fighting in school:

The media would like to portray Karmelo Anthony as if he’s just a good boy that “dindu nuffin” wrong.



The reality?



The Frisco Independent School district went through great lengths to cover up his disciplinary record which included being suspended for previously bringing a… pic.twitter.com/UW8N6HXpwT — Cinema Shogun (@CinemaShogun) June 1, 2026

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After Anthony received 35 years for the murder, instead of the life sentence or death sentence he deserved, he and his family appealed the verdict because they had absolutely no remorse for what happened. The Anthony family doesn’t care that Austin is dead, and the Metcalf family will never be the same. A Texas judge is supposed to hear arguments Thursday about whether the case should go to a new trial, according to ABC News. The judge who oversaw the murder trial was recused.

Hopefully there is no reduction of sentence for the youthful butcher.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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