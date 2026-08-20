This Rich Socialist New York Politician Lost His Electrician Gig for Never Going to Work

Karl Marx was a worthless whiner who didn’t work to support his family and lived off handouts from friends or relatives who did have jobs. Gustavo Gordillo, top Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) leader, has followed in that not-so-proud tradition.

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Show me a socialist, and I will expose someone either too power-hungry to care if he wrecks society, too bitter to be rational, or too lazy to work. Like the entitled leech Marx, who lectured about the sorrows of the working man while sitting at home accomplishing nothing, Gordillo believes he has a right to the money others earn. He blew an electrician apprenticeship by simply never coming into work and then convinced the DSA to give him a paid position. And oh yes, he lives in a pricey Brooklyn home that his parents bought him.

The New York Post pointed out that Gordillo has told rally attendees sob stories about the difficulties of his job experience as an electrician. Except he never became an electrician, because he couldn’t even make it through the internship without flunking out by being a no-show. The IBEW Local 3 union confirmed on Wednesday, “After learning of Mr. Gordillo’s prolonged absence from and failure to participate in required work and classes, the trustees of the Joint Apprentice Training Committee terminated Mr. Gordillo from the program.”

But Gordillo did not allow reality to interfere with his propaganda:

A source close to the union said “he didn’t have a strong work record to begin with” and took the job “just for show,” while hogging “a slot from someone who probably really needed the opportunity.” But Gordillo failed to mention that he’d gotten canned when sources said he made an emotional appeal to Democratic Socialists of America rank-and-file for full-time pay and benefits last month. “Both of them [Gordillo and his co-chair Grace Mausser] went into detail on their day jobs on how since [Mayor] Zohran [Mamdani] won they were getting so much national attention,” one attendee of the July Queens DSA meeting recalled.

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Of course, dishonesty is a professional requirement for a socialist politician. And Gordillo receives a salary of $95,000 a year for his DSA position.

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The problem with employment in America is partly that Democrats bring in a lot of foreigners whom employers can hire at cheaper wages, and partly that the government is constantly regulating everything, driving up prices and killing jobs. The issue is not that employers are simply stacking cartons of cash in their back rooms, chuckling evilly that they have fooled everyone.

Unfortunately, many Americans — especially youth — have an excessively childish view of economics now, which is why they support socialism. DSA New York City co-chair Gordillo helped propel three socialists to victory in congressional primaries. “We’re using the Democratic Party as a ballot-access vehicle, not because we share its goals," Gordillo smugly stated. "We build our own organization, get elected under the Democratic label, caucus with Democrats when it’s useful, and push our own agenda from the inside.”

Now, it is hardly unusual for Democrats to be the party of Marxism. Communists have been infiltrating their top leadership since the days of FDR. Joseph McCarthy was more right than even he knew about how many commie agents had embedded themselves in our government, primarily thanks to Democrats. But as often happens in history, the newest wave is more openly radical than previous ones.

Gordillo, an immigrant from Peru, is a socialist because he doesn’t want to work. He studied more than one degree at Yale University but never graduated, according to the Post.

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Gordillo’s dad admitted Tuesday that he paid his son’s $2,600 a month rent on the Lower East Side, through a dummy corporation, Chucuito LLC, until 2019. His parents then purchased the two-story, nearly 2,000-square-foot row home on a gentrifying tree-lined block in Bed-Stuy for him and his brother for just under $1 million in 2019 through the same LLC.

The X account that appears to belong to Gordillo still claims that he is a union electrician and uses the handle “@unionGustavo.” Except, again, he never did actually work as an electrician. And right now he is having his home extensively renovated, even though the only money he earns is whatever the DSA gives him for activism. But one of his neighbors is a fan because Gordillo “gave us all free stuff.” One wonders how he paid for whatever gifts he distributed to the neighborhood, because nothing is free.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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