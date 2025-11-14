The Morning Briefing: Dems Need a Permanent Time-Out for Their Childish Anti-Trump Antics

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Enderybwz had finally perfected his hybrid "Crab Rangoon/Boysenberry Tartlet Surprise" and was ready to wow everyone at the pinochle brunch.
So many times in recent years I've lamented no longer being the weird one. I've always been the guy who gets everybody singing "One of These Things (Is Not Like the Others)" at social gatherings. It's a role I've always relished.
The toxic combination of social media and Trump Derangement Syndrome have ruined that for me.
What's worse, the lunatic behavior of the American left has manifested itself in very childish ways. Crazy people pointless tantrums abound. That means that, not only have I lost my weird guy status, I now often find myself being the adult in the room. It's very frustrating what the Democrats have done to my life.
Rather than spend any time coming up with policy ideas that would appeal to American voters, the TDS Dems spend their days looking for petty foot-stomping gestures that they believe prove they're sticking it to President Trump. That's what the government shutdown was all about. The Dems who wanted it to go on didn't really care about who would be adversely affected, they just wanted to keep resisting the president.
The Dems' big demonstrations of resistance are, like their loudest voices, getting dumber and dumber. This is from something that Rick wrote yesterday:
Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin announced Wednesday that she will refuse to invest taxpayer money in the safest, most secure, most loss-proof investment in world history: U.S. Treasuries.
She told aldermen that it's a way to push back on “the authoritarian regime of Donald Trump.” I'm sure she'll push back on Trump just as soon as Chicago buys U.S. Treasuries. The city currently doesn't own any.
“I’m going to use that voice that our citizens gave me to say loud and clear to Donald Trump: Not one cent from Chicago will be invested in you,” said Conyears-Ervin, who is running in the Democratic primary to replace U.S. Rep. Danny Davis in the 7th Congressional District.
You read right. Conyears-Ervin equates investing tax dollars in the people of the United States via their treasury instruments with investing in Donald Trump.
She sure showed ORANGE MAN BAD, didn't she? This is even more brain-dead than the "No Kings" diaper-filling events. I never expect any logic from Democrats — it's anathema to them — but this is out there even for the worst of the TDS loons. Democrats in government are always eager these days to show that they have no idea how government works.
The Democrats have developed a fondness for resisting Trump by interfering with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. The behave as if ICE never existed before Donald Trump got into office for a second time. One of the most notable examples was New Jersey congresswoman LaMonica McIver, who stormed into an ICE facility, got handsy with an agent, was arrested and indicted. She insisted she was merely fulfilling her congressional oversight duties. Her attorneys filed a motion to dismiss. Our sister site Twitchy reports that a Biden-appointed judge wasn't buying the reasoning behind the motion:
A federal judge just rejected Rep. McIver's motion to dismiss. Despite many who insisted that the indictment was invalid and the underlying conduct protected, Judge Jamel Semper ruled that her actions were “wholly disconnected” from any oversight function as a member of Congress.— Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 13, 2025
I could list dozens more examples of idiotic behavior from the #resist crowd, but you get the idea. The Democrats are managing to be infuriating and boring at the same time. It's actually the boring part that bothers me most. If we're going to be at each other all the time, it would be more fun if the other side could at least be interesting when it fights back. The 2025 Dems are just sad.
Related: I'm Almost Wistful for the Days of Principled, Functional Political Opposition
If they aren't going to be interesting, then we should make sure that as many of them as possible get some sort of comeuppance for being combative, wearisome morons. And may that comeuppance linger.
Have a great weekend, everyone.
Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]
Everything Isn't Awful
A toddler and his horse.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/VtW3oDKkgC— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 13, 2025
POTUS Press Today
