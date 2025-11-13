Tucker Carlson Issues Heartfelt Apology to Liz Cheney

Independent journalist and conservative firebrand Tucker Carlson apologized to former Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney on Wednesday, proving that while he's not a perfect person — none of us are — he’s mature enough to take responsibility for his actions, something leftists could stand to learn from his example. He apologized for comments he made after the death of her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney.

During an interview with fellow journalist and podcast host Megyn Kelly, Carlson said that if he had a daughter like Liz Cheney he would "consider" committing suicide. The interview appeared on The Tucker Carlson Show. In the apology, Carlson admitted that he attacked Cheney’s daughter in a "vicious way" and the comment was so atrocious he couldn’t believe he actually said it.

“And I said that her father would be ashamed of her, and if I had a daughter like that, I’d probably kill myself, which is an awful thing to say. It’s kind of hard to believe I said that,” Carlson said in the video. “But in my mind, I was thinking of all the people I dislike, Liz Cheney would probably be at the top of the list. … Because we disagree so profoundly, I told myself, clearly, I must have told myself that you can say anything you want about Liz Cheney. She’s not really human. You can say anything you want, including something really awful and nasty, like if I was her dad, I would kill myself. Who thinks like that? Who talks like that? Well, I did.”

“And so I just want to say I’m sorry to Liz Cheney, and I mean that too. I mean that. I shouldn’t have said that,” Carlson added.

Carlson’s comments about Cheney came after he said that the former vice president raised a "repulsive daughter." The former Fox News personality has never hidden his distaste for Liz Cheney, previously calling her a "neocon warmonger" and a "liar."

Another issue that Carlson holds against Cheney is her participation in the January 6th Select Committee. Many conservatives despised her for that, but even more so for backing the impeachment of President Donald Trump during his first term. When a Republican shows support for an effort to oust a president representing her own party — and ultimately the will of the American people — many view that as a serious betrayal.

As if that weren’t bad enough, when former Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee after the left applied enough pressure on former President Joe Biden to force him out of the race, Cheney endorsed her over Trump. She likely did that as payback for the MAGA movement replacing her during the Wyoming primary, which ultimately prevented her from winning reelection.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney passed away on November 4. He was 84 years old. Pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease caused his death.

Tucker Carlson showed what maturity looks like with his apology. We all sometimes get passionate about specific issues or individuals we believe have harmed our country. Does that make it acceptable to say what Carlson said about Cheney, especially after her father’s death? No. It wasn’t acceptable at all. And we all should try hard to do better.

But the important thing here is that Carlson recognized he did something wrong and took concrete steps to repair the damage. That’s certainly commendable.

