Sen. Mullin Welcomes National Guardsmen to DC Home for Christmas

Over 150 Oklahoma National Guardsmen are serving in our nation’s capital in very volatile and dangerous conditions. One senator decided to make their Christmas Eve special.

It’s rare for politicians to go out of their way actually to interact with their constituents. Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) celebrated Christmas Eve by opening his home to any and all Oklahoma Guardsmen who wanted to relax at a warm kitchen table and watch football.

Update: the Oklahoma guardsmen took us up on the offer for a comfortable place to spend Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas, everybody. — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) December 25, 2025

The National Guardsmen in D.C.have been facing a threatening situation following the shooting of two guardsmen last month by an Afghani brought into the U.S. by the Biden administration. Sarah Beckstrom died after being shot at point-blank range, while Andrew Wolfe is still in recovery.

The shooting suspect in the shooting is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national whose permission to be in the country reportedly expired earlier this year. He had CIA ties and therefore came to the United States via a Biden administration program following the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle. After the shooting, the Trump administration paused asylum claims and immigration from third-world countries.

Sen. Mullin’s invitation to guardsmen is particularly important in light of this shooting and violent activism against our troops by Democrats and their lawless thugs. The New York Post reported after the shooting:

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland) in August accused President Trump of inflicting a “textbook authoritarian maneuver” after he announced plans to deploy the National Guard to Washington DC…Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin went so far as to say it makes her “incredibly nervous” that deployed federal troops could one day “shoot at American civilians” during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week.”…DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has been critical of the deployment, even repeatedly downplaying her city’s crime problem, and called stationing members of the National Guard an “authoritarian push” by Trump.

Unfortunately, not everyone has had a peaceful and enjoyable Christmas Eve. Across the ocean in Edinburgh, Scotland, a Catholic church was reportedly attacked. It is not clear who committed the attack, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the culprits were either radical left activists or Muslims. It does not appear that authorities have officially confirmed the attack yet.

BREAKING



St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Edinburgh was ATTACKED tonight, on Christmas Eve



• Baby Jesus BEHEADED

• Blood spilled in the sanctuary, side chapel and nave

• Relics desecrated

• Church threatened 'You're finished here' pic.twitter.com/UcWCX9DZqq — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) December 24, 2025

Unlike the Edinburgh vandals and like Sen. Mullin, President Donald Trump is in the Christmas spirit — in his own unique way. “Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly,” he cheerfully began his Christmas Eve message.

The president continued, “We no longer have Open Borders, Men in Women’s Sports, Transgender for Everyone, or Weak Law Enforcement. What we do have is a Record Stock Market and 401K’s, Lowest Crime numbers in decades, No Inflation, and yesterday, a 4.3 GDP, two points better than expected. Tariffs have given us Trillions of Dollars in Growth and Prosperity, and the strongest National Security we have ever had. We are respected again, perhaps like never before. God Bless America!!!”

Merry Christmas from PJ Media!

