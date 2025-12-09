Hopeful Update on Guardsman Andrew Wolfe’s Recovery

National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe, shot at close range by an Afghan alien in D.C. just before Thanksgiving, is now able to do some physical therapy as he recovers.

Wolfe’s mother, Melody, described him as being in “stable but critical condition,” able to respond to commands and move different parts of his body. He also voluntarily reached out to comfort his mother as she sat by his bedside. Hopefully, he will be alert and out of critical condition by Christmas, but doctors appear to be cautious in their positive statements about the likely progress of his recovery.

Melody Wolfe herself shared an update that circulated on Facebook yesterday. After affirming that her son is still in critical condition but is now stable, she wrote, “His fever continues to be maintained with Tylenol. His pain is maintained mainly by OxyContin.”

She was happy with Andy’s state that day, saying, “He was very alert today and is even beginning to look to move his head slightly to the right to see who is talking. He did his first round of physical therapy and it went great!”

Mrs. Wolfe explained the therapy: “They had him sit on the side of his bed and they gave him several commands such as lift your head up, which he did, reach out for the nurse[‘s] hand, which he did. He even put his left hand behind him to give himself support. His right hand moved a little but not much.” She added that he “has been alert and squeezing our hands quite a bit today.”

Melody added a “sweet moment” she experienced with her son that gives her hope. “As I was leaning over talking with him, he reached his left hand around the back of my neck and just rubbed my head…as if he was comforting me.”

She concluded by saying how much she missed her son being fully awake, but expressed confidence that God would heal Andy fully in time.

The young guardsman’s parents have made a point to tell people not to donate money, but to focus on praying as hard as possible for their son’s complete recovery. Melody also encouraged Americans to express gratitude to National Guardsmen in a video she did last weekend with West Virginia Guard Adjutant General Jim D. Seward and his wife.

Our Adjutant General, MG @jimdseward and his wife Leslie recorded an uplifting video message with Melody Wolfe, the mother of SSgt Andrew Wolfe this morning. pic.twitter.com/A8NH9k55fE — WV National Guard (@WVNationalGuard) December 6, 2025

The shooting suspect in the attack that severely injured Wolfe and killed Sarah Beckstrom is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan whose permission to be in the country reportedly expired earlier this year. He had CIA ties and therefore came to the United States via a Biden administration program, following the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle.

After the shooting, the Trump administration paused asylum claims and immigration from Third World countries. Federal authorities are also set to review all those Afghans allowed into the United States by the Biden administration. Our immigration system should not be a threat to Americans’ safety and security.

