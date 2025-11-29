All Asylum Decisions on Hold After D.C. Shooting

All asylum decisions are on hold after an Afghan brought in through a Biden refugee program murdered a National Guardsman this week in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is already reviewing every Green Card, as the Trump administration halts immigration from third-world countries. But USCIS Director Joseph B. Edlow provided another update on X late Friday, marking a significant, albeit temporary shift, in America’s immigration policy.

Edlow posted briefly, “USCIS has halted all asylum decisions until we can ensure that every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible. The safety of the American people always comes first.” That in and of itself is the opposite attitude to that of the Biden administration, which always sacrificed the safety and security of the American people, not to mention many millions of our taxpayer dollars, on behalf of illegals.

Asylum claims have long been a way for dangerous illegal aliens to enter the United States under false pretenses. As of 2018, for instance, 91% of asylum seekers from Central America had bogus claims. In 2019, an Executive Office for Immigration Review determined that 86% of asylum claims were not legitimate. Obviously, under Joe Biden, we were not being given accurate numbers, but the likelihood is that the number of fraudulent asylum claims was even higher, given the vast hordes allowed into America for four years, and the extremely poor vetting process.

In fact, in 2023, an immigration lawyer blew the whistle on the number of criminal gang members who were gaming the system to enter America by falsely making asylum claims. As the lawyer warned, those gang members were going to commit crimes in America at some point. And many of them have.

On Thanksgiving, Edlow posted the following: “At the direction of [President Trump], I have directed a full scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern.” And the day before Thanksgiving, which was the day when Rahmanullah Lakanwal shot the National Guardsmen, the USCIS clarified, “Effective immediately, processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols.”

Green Cards and visas have been a point of contention throughout this year, since companies can potentially pay less for foreign workers, while American workers go unemployed. Trump angrily asserted in his Thanksgiving message that Green Cards also impose a significant burden on the taxpayer in another way. “A migrant earning $30,000 with a green card will get roughly $50,000 in yearly benefits for their family,” the president claimed.

Afghan Lakanwal’s targeted attack that killed Sarah Beckstrom and left Andrew Wolfe fighting for his life has ignited a new firestorm of controversy over our corrupt immigration processes. Lakanwal has CIA ties, and was brought here from Afghanistan after the Biden administration withdrawal debacle.

