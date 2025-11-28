BREAKING: Trump Nullifies All Biden Autopen Documents

President Donald Trump didn’t take much time off for Thanksgiving, and his latest move is sure to enrage Democrats.

Trump has declared that any document signed by Joe Biden‘s autopen rather than the dementia-befuddled former Meanderer-in-Chief himself is now considered illegitimate and lacking any force or effect. This, according to Trump, accounts for more than nine out of 10 of the official documents signed with the presidential signature under the Biden-Harris administration.

Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform, as he often does. The Friday afternoon post stated, “Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect. The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States.” It is unclear how significantly this could impact governmental programs and policies, but certainly it will shake up the federal government.

Next, Trump went so far as to say that Joe Biden was so totally incompetent mentally and physically that he had nothing whatsoever to do with the autopen scandal and would be lying if he said he did.

The president insisted, “The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him. I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally. Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

"I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally." - President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/D5mzIl1Cai — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 28, 2025

The autopen scandal has been one of Trump‘s favorite topics to use when mocking Democrats since he took office. He even put a picture of the autopen instead of Joe Biden in the place of the 46th president for the Presidential Walk of Fame. Biden’s staffers illegally used the autopen to sign documents without Biden’s knowledge, Trump accuses.

Trump also joked during the annual presidential pardoning of turkeys before Thanksgiving, “I have determined that last year's turkey pardons are totally invalid…The turkeys known as Peach and Blossom last year have been located, and they were on their way to be processed, in other words, to be killed. But I've stopped that journey, and I am officially pardoning them.”

Joe Biden’s mental incompetence was obvious to everyone but the most diehard of leftist cult members. He most definitely was not running the country, but the question is — just how many people were able to sign documents with the autopen? Which unelected staffers were running our government?

