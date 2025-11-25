Trump Jokes Biden Pardoned Turkeys by Autopen, but He Saved Them

The fowl antics of the Biden administration cooked Old Joe’s turkey — or at least his brain. This Thanksgiving, things are different.

President Donald Trump, optimistic from promising economic news, joked about making turkeys healthy again as he pardoned Waddle and Gobble the turkeys in the annual presidential tradition. Trump also jested that he saved Peach and Blossom, the pardoned turkeys from last year, from becoming this year‘s feast after he nullified all of the pardons signed by Joe Biden‘s autopen.

“I wanted to make an important announcement. Because you remember last year, after a thorough and very rigorous investigation by [Attorney General] Pam Bondi and all of the people at Department of Justice, the FBI, the CIA, and the White House Counsel's Office.…I have determined that last year's turkey pardons are totally invalid,” Trump said.

The president light-heartedly claimed that the pardons from last year are null and void, like the pardons of nearly every beneficiary of Biden administration pardons. “Where’s Hunter?” Trump asked.

BREAKING: President Trump says an investigation has shown Biden used an autopen for last year's turkey pardon.



"I determined that last year's turkey pardons are totally invalid, as are the pardons of about every other person that was pardoned other than Where's Hunter." 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tZBfHwJKq6 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 25, 2025

But he quickly moved on to assuring the audience that despite the autopen, Peach and Blossom are not on the chopping block. “The turkeys known as Peach and Blossom last year have been located, and they were on their way to be processed, in other words, to be killed. But I've stopped that journey, and I am officially pardoning them. And they will not be served for Thanksgiving dinner. We saved them in the nick of time,” he joked.

At more than 50 pounds each, Waddle and Gobble — named via an online poll conducted by First Lady Melania Trump — are the largest turkeys ever to receive the presidential pardon, Trump boasted. He laughed that he had considered naming the birds Chuck and Nancy, after Schumer and Pelosi, when he saw their size, but didn’t because “I would never pardon those people.”

The turkeys didn’t end up cursed with corrupt Democrats’ names. “I wouldn’t do it, darling,” Trump added to Melania, who told him to refrain from putting opponents’ names on the turkey.

And he couldn’t resist ribbing Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. either. “Despite their size, Secretary Kennedy has formally certified that these are the first ever MAHA turkeys. I don’t know if I agree with that. These are MAHA,” said Trump, referring to the Make America Healthy Again movement. “In other words, they could be fat, but they’re still MAHA.”

BREAKING:



Waddle and Gobble are the FIRST ever MAHA TURKEYS!



"Despite their size, @SecKennedy has formally certified that these are the first ever MAHA turkeys! They could be FAT but they are still MAHA." 🤣🦃 — @POTUS pic.twitter.com/JHMxaLTQkF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 25, 2025

The president is feeling very proud of having somewhat contained the inflation crisis caused by Biden. If there’s one thing that Americans hope for this holiday season, it is lower prices for food.

