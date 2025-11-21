Bird Brains Hosting ‘Transgiving’ at a Michigan University

College students gobble up woke propaganda faster than turkey and stuffing. The bird brains at Oakland University in Michigan are proving their minds are as empty as their stomachs by hosting a “Transgiving” event.

At the first Thanksgiving, the Pilgrim immigrants gathered with the American natives to thank God for a good harvest after the deadly previous year. It is a holiday grounded in pious gratitude, familial love, hard work, and cross-cultural unity — a truly American feast. All of which is entirely lost on the woke morons at Oakland University (OU). They want to co-opt Thanksgiving for their own pseudo-religion of radical leftism.

The official announcement for the event describes it as a “trans-affirming table for the entire OU campus community.” It also says Transgiving is “Part of Transgender & Nonbinary Celebration Month.” The flyer pontificates, “Everyone deserves a peaceful holiday meal.” Which is funny because, in my experience, it is usually the leftists — particularly the LGBTQ leftists — who cause chaos and rile up fury at Thanksgiving dinner.

But really, the fact is that LGBTQ individuals now have received so many special favors, events, and holidays that they have to manufacture fake persecution to make themselves feel brave and noble.

Campus Reform explains why a flyer for the Transgiving event mentions that it is a dinner for “chosen family”:

The term “chosen family” is used by the LGBTQ+ community to describe relationships formed outside biological families, often as a response to perceived lack of acceptance. The event encourages students to build “affirming” communities based on identity and lifestyle, rather than traditional family ties.

LGBTQ ideology has become the new Marxist class war. What is more Marxist than breaking up your family over arbitrary and invented group affiliations? These OU students have made their fake sexual identities the whole defining feature of their lives and personalities.

Transgiving is only one of multiple stupid events this month at OU’s Gender and Sexuality Center. Others include the “Gender Together” support group and “Trans & Nonbinary Community Night.”

The OU Gender and Sexuality Center is busy year-round, as Campus Reform explained:

The Gender and Sexuality Center also hosts annual drag shows, “lavender graduation” ceremonies, and “pride proms” for LGBTQ+ students. Its official website features a map of more than 40 gender-neutral restrooms across campus.

The site brags, “Founded in 2005, the Gender and Sexuality Center (GSC) supports the retention and graduation of LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, nonbinary, queer, intersex, and asexual or otherwise non-heterosexual and/or non-cisgender) students through education and retention initiatives for all members of the OU community.”

They call it education and retention; I call it a waste of tuition money. Maybe if the woke OU students’ parents stopped paying tuition, the students would suddenly realize the importance of their real family versus their “chosen family.”

