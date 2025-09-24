Presidential Walk of Fame Features Autopen, Not Biden

Donald Trump‘s new White House Presidential Walk of Fame features a picture of the infamous autopen instead of the face of Joe Biden for the 46th president.

Margo Martin, special assistant to the president and communications advisor, posted a video of the new Presidential Walk of Fame at the White House. “Wait for it…” she joked with a pen emoji. The White House followed up with an image of Trump looking at the autopen between the photos of himself on the walk.

The Presidential Walk of Fame has arrived on the West Wing Colonnade



Wait for it… 🖊️👀 pic.twitter.com/ApWfdxfFQa — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) September 24, 2025

🚨NEW AT THE WHITE HOUSE pic.twitter.com/tTXQnkQp5f — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 24, 2025

Trump had previously indicated that he would use a picture of the autopen in his new Walk of Fame and joked about not using a portrait with a smile. “This is going to be very controversial,” Trump predicted with satisfaction. Judging from the ranting and raving already on X from leftists, he was absolutely right in that prediction. His administration is currently investigating the autopen scandal to assess who was actually running the country, since clearly Joe Biden was not.

There are quite a few evil, anti-American, and/or insidious men on the Presidential Walk of Fame, including Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Lyndon Johnson, Andrew Johnson, Woodrow Wilson, Andrew Jackson, and Franklin D. Roosevelt. But the face of the man who is arguably our worst president ever does not appear on the walk, with a classic Trump dig at his dementia-incapacitated predecessor’s lack of control in his own administration.

Trump has commented on the autopen scandal and ridiculed Biden and his advisers for it numerous times. Just a couple of weeks ago, Trump posted on Truth Social, “THE BIDEN AUTOPEN SCANDAL IS BIG, NOT AS BIG AS THE RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX, OR THE RIGGED 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, BUT, NEVERTHELESS, ONE OF THE BIGGEST, EVER!!!”

The autopen scandal revolves around revelations that numerous pardons and other executive actions, including for felon Hunter Biden and COVID tyrant Dr. Anthony Fauci, were signed not by Joe Biden himself, in a continually deteriorating state of mind as he was, but by autopen. Recipients of the pardons included violent criminals, a child porn offender with CCP ties, Liz Cheney, and various members of the Biden family.

While presidents have been able to access an autopen for decades, the fact that it may be unconstitutional has meant it is usually not used for important documents. Obama raised controversy by authorizing the use of the autopen when he was not in Washington, D.C., but the Biden administration went further, in many cases seemingly using it for documents about which Joe Biden was not even aware. Therefore, it is quite likely that pardons signed by autopen are, in fact, invalid.

No politician trolls quite like Donald Trump does. Every person who visits the Presidential Walk of Fame will be reminded that Dementia Joe Biden and his advisors presided over one of the most shameful scandals in modern American history.