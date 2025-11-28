Can You Believe Donald Trump Said This About Tim Walz?

Late on the evening of Thanksgiving, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social and X not only to share holiday greetings but to unleash one of his most blistering attacks yet against the state of immigration, Democratic leadership, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Advertisement

Trump began his post with a familiar mix of gratitude and outrage. “A very Happy Thanksgiving salutation to all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our Country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at,” he wrote, before blaming “foolish countries throughout the World” and the rise of “Political Correctness” for America’s woes on immigration.

Trump also noted how the United States now has “an official Foreign population” of 53 million people, according to the census, and asserted that “most… are on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels.” He suggested that hardworking Americans are footing the bill for “massive payments” to those “supported through massive payments from Patriotic American Citizens who, because of their beautiful hearts, do not want to openly complain or cause trouble.”

"They put up with what has happened to our Country, but it’s eating them alive to do so!" he wrote. "A migrant earning $30,000 with a green card will get roughly $50,000 in yearly benefits for their family."

Advertisement

Trump even accused the federal government of masking the true scale of the nation’s immigration crisis, saying, “The real migrant population is much higher.” He warned that this “refugee burden is the leading cause of social dysfunction in America,” pointing to issues like “failed schools, high crime, urban decay, overcrowded hospitals, housing shortages, and large deficits.”

Recommended: What Charlie Kirk Said About Biden’s Afghan Refugee Crisis Has New Meaning Today

Then came the part that has set social media ablaze. Trump zeroed in on Minnesota, saying the state has been “completely taken over” by “hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia.” He painted a grim picture of “Somalian gangs… roving the streets looking for ‘prey’ as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone.”

The president didn’t stop there. He blasted Kamala Harris’s former running mate.

The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both, while the worst “Congressman/woman” in our Country, Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the U.S.A. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how “badly” she is treated, when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc…

Advertisement

Say what you want about Trump’s messaging, but it was classic Trump. Naturally, social media is abuzz, with many of his supporters hailing the post for its blunt message, and others could hardly believe he said what he did about Walz. Something tells me that Trump doesn’t care. And after someone shot and nearly killed him last year, why would he?