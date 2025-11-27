What Charlie Kirk Said About Biden’s Afghan Refugee Crisis Has New Meaning Today

On Wednesday, an Afghan national ambushed two National Guardsmen just steps from the White House. What was he doing here? Well, the suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, arrived in the U.S. in September 2021 through Operation Allies Welcome, in the aftermath of Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Of course, the Biden administration assured Americans that every Afghan entering under that program went through strict vetting. Few believed it then, and it certainly rings hollow now; the shooting looks like a direct consequence of the recklessness that defined Biden’s withdrawal.

And Charlie Kirk not only warned us about this, but also believed it was intentional. Back in August of 2021, Kirk saw the chaos as a political strategy wrapped in humanitarian messaging.

While the Biden White House worked to paint the evacuation as compassionate, Kirk saw deeper motives. He connected the rushed inflow of evacuees to the broader political ambitions of the Biden administration.

Lakanwal’s case lands squarely in the middle of that warning, a grim reminder that the fallout from Biden’s Afghanistan debacle still reaches the streets of Washington.

“President Joe Biden’s Department of Defense will accept 30,000 Afghan refugees in the military installations following the collapse of Kabul. Boom. Political transformation. Let the country crumble,” Kirk said. Kirk saw the tidal wave coming before most pundits even figured out which way the current was moving.

aThe figure was alarming, but Kirk’s point went deeper. He argued that the administration did not stumble into this catastrophe. He believed Biden let the situation implode so he could step in as the savior. In Kirk’s words, “This was all intentional. Joe Biden let it fall apart to now say, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry.’”

Kirk wanted listeners to understand the deeper strategy. It wasn’t about humanitarian aid. It wasn’t about repairing a crisis. It was about importing a new electorate. He held nothing back. “What’s going on here is Joe Biden wants a couple hundred thousand more Ilhan Omars to come into America to change the body politic permanently,” he continued.

Sadly, it was worse than that. The Biden administration failed to properly vet people and inevitably let in people who wished to do harm to the country.

Kirk summed up the dynamic with a line that captured the situation perfectly: “We’re playing checkers, and they’re playing chess.” One side responds to each new crisis, hoping to contain the damage. The other side manufactures the crisis, capitalizes on the fallout, and reshapes the country while everyone else argues over the rubble.

Kirk warned that the crisis in Kabul would spill far beyond Afghanistan's borders. He was right.

Charlie Kirk says Biden intentionally let Afghanistan fall because he "wants a couple hundred thousand more Ilhan Omars to come into America to change the body politic permanently" pic.twitter.com/JaLXtuEvWb — Jason S. Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) August 16, 2021

Wednesday’s attack in Washington feels like the delayed aftershock of a foreign policy failure that carried a price here at home.

