Scott Bessent Says Feds Are Working to Ban Somali Funds from Leaving the U.S.

Tim O'Brien | 9:21 PM on January 08, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Any hope the people of Minnesota had that things would quiet down in their state following revelations of widespread and deep corruption tied to Somali scams has evaporated by now. The Trump administration has been flooding the state and the city of Minneapolis with people from all levels of the federal government and just about every major agency, all determined to assess the extent of the depravity. 

Advertisement

In a speech to the Economic Club of Minnesota today, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reiterated the Trump administration's intent to recover funds stolen in the rapidly expanding Somali fraud and corruption scandal. Bessent said that Minnesota is just the beginning of the investigation. 

According to reports, Bessent said, "Minnesota is ground zero for what may be the most egregious welfare scam in our nation’s history to date. Under Governor Tim Walz, billions of dollars intended for families in need, housing for disabled seniors, and services for children were diverted to benefit fraudsters." 

"I am here this week to signal the U.S. Treasury’s unwavering commitment to recovering stolen funds, prosecuting fraudulent criminals, preventing scandals like this from ever happening again, and investigating similar schemes state by state," he added. 

Afterward, in an interview with Fox News, Bessent said the U.S. is planning to ban people who receive any form of government assistance from wiring that money out of the country, and that tomorrow, he will provide more details on a number of investigations into money service businesses that have allegedly been wiring money out of the country to Somalia. 

Advertisement

So far, news reports from Minnesota and throughout the country have indicated that the alleged fraud is not limited to welfare programs but also to daycare, Medicaid, and a range of other scams, even including ambulance transport services. In addition to Minnesota, states that are on the investigators’ radar include California, Washington, Ohio, and New York, among others. 

Fox News reported that Bessent said the Trump administration already has a use for the recovered funds, and that the president’s proposed $1.5 trillion boost in defense spending may be facilitated by the recovery of money that was stolen through fraud, waste, and abuse. 

Just this week, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he will not run for a third term as governor but will instead focus on his defense against allegations made against him, which are tied to the state’s welfare fraud scandal. 

Advertisement

Are the walls closing in on Walz? Let’s hope so, but a lot more heads have to roll if the corruption is to come to an end. On top of that, you have to wonder who the masterminds behind all of these scams are. A good number of the Somalis who run these front businesses don't even speak English and can't spell. Who is handling the paperwork and filings for businesses receiving hundreds of thousands and millions of dollars despite being sketchy. People need to go to jail, and quick. 

It’s time to get the New Year off to a good start by taking advantage of the full catalogue of common sense thinking that comes with a PJ Media VIP membership. The good news is, PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 60% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off a VIP membership!

Tim O'Brien

Tim O’Brien is a veteran communications and crisis management consultant based in Pittsburgh. He’s the author of The Essential Crisis Communications Plan: A crisis management process that fits your culture, available on Amazon. He’s the host of the Shaping Opinion podcast on Substack and all of the major video and audio podcast platforms.  

When he’s not working, he’s usually listening to a podcast, driving down some country back road near his home, dreaming of a Pittsburgh Pirates team that actually wins – or some combination of all of the above.

Reach him at: Tim (at) OBrienCommunications.com. Follow him on X: @TimOBrienPgh.

Read more by Tim O'Brien

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

CRIME DONALD TRUMP MINNESOTA SCOTT BESSENT

Recommended

Here’s What Dems Don’t Want You to Know About the Woman Who Attacked ICE Agents Matt Margolis
You Should See What a Family Member of the ICE Attacker Had to Say About Her Matt Margolis
Welcome to the Winter of Love, America! Illegal TdA Gangster and Woman Shot in Portland Victoria Taft
The Places Where Trump Is Suddenly Very Popular — Don't Expect the MSM to Talk About It Sarah Anderson
NBC News Analysis Destroys the Left’s Narrative on the ICE Shooting Matt Margolis
Nick Shirley Drops Another Video, and It Will Blow Your Mind Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Nick Shirley Drops Another Video, and It Will Blow Your Mind
Whiskey Wednesday: My Bourbon Advent Calendar, Part 5
Our Real Crisis: Collapsing Trust
Advertisement