Muslims Are Using Gaza Tactics in U.S., Warns Hamas Co-Founder’s Son

Mosab Hassan Yousef has seen how terrorist movements build from the inside, as he grew up the son of one of Hamas’s co-founders. Now he’s warning that jihadis are putting the same destructive game plan that turned Gaza into an Islamic terrorist cesspool into action in the United States.

In a thought-provoking and bone-chilling X post on Nov. 26, Yousef spoke out to warn Americans that Muslim jihadis are as determined to take over America as they are to take over Israel. As Hamas’s backer, the Iranian regime, always said, America is the “Great Satan.” Jihad is not just about the guns and missiles. It is also about the educational initiatives, mosques, propaganda campaigns, and political efforts. Yousef’s warning is particularly timely as an Afghan immigrant just gunned down two National Guardsmen in D.C., and radical pro-Hamas Zohran Mamdani won the New York mayoral election. An Oct. 7 jihadi was also recently found living in Louisiana.

Yousef began, “From the inside, it looks innocent — just kids at summer camps, families at mosques, neighbors sharing meals. But growing up in the West Bank, I saw only what few did: my father, Sheikh Hassan Yousef, wasn’t just a community leader. He was one of the architects of the Muslim Brotherhood’s project in the territories — a project that would birth Hamas. I was there in our living room when Sheikh Ahmad Yassin came from Gaza to plan with him. Not bombs. Not yet. Just schools, charities, mosques, research institutions. Building trust. Indoctrinating a generation. Waiting.”

The “prophet” Mohammed is said to have waited for more than a decade indoctrinating followers before he launched his military campaign that would turn into the 1,400 years of Jihad that continues to this day. Like Mohammed, the Muslim Arabs who now call themselves Palestinians built up their movement over time. Yes, there were frequent bursts of terroristic violence against Israel, but nothing on the scale of Oct. 7. That was the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust and was the culmination of years of the sort of “peaceful” orchestration which Yousef is highlighting. And that orchestration went on, not only in Gaza after that was given to Palestinians, but also in Palestinian Authority-controlled areas of Judea and Samaria (the so-called “West Bank”) and Israel proper.

When I visited Jerusalem weeks before the Oct. 7 massacre, dozens of shops in the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem itself were selling merchandise showing “Palestine” as all of Israel. It was the genocidal chant “from the river to the sea” in the form of a cute magnet or t-shirt. That’s part of what Yousef means. Then on Oct. 7, 2023, “Half a century of patient preparation detonated in one morning.”

Yousef sketched a graphic picture of how those same tactics used to radicalize the overwhelming majority of the population in Gaza are being used in America now. “That is not ancient history. It is the blueprint — and the same blueprint is already running on American soil,” he warned.

Look at your campuses. “Students for Justice in Palestine” sounds noble, right? Same crowd, different mask. They don’t need to bomb buses here. They lobby, march, guilt-trip, invert reality: turn “Free Palestine” into “Zionists are evil,” turn Jews from fellow citizens into the enemy overnight. Sabotage a multi-trillion-dollar aerospace defense pact with Israel. Fool Americans into thinking Israel is a liability rather than the greatest American asset. Qatar wires billions to American universities and mosques, appoints imams who preach “interfaith” until the megaphone is handed to them—then it’s pure fire against Israel. Same double mask: charity fronts, hugs for the cameras, while underneath they fund hate abroad and fracture you at home. They don’t need tanks. They need ballots. Look at Zohran Mamdani—barely religious enough to qualify as a real Muslim Brother, but they backed him anyway. Why? Power flex. Proof that a tiny, disciplined minority can swing an American city. Next stop: Congress. Senate. Governors’ mansions. Anti-Israel bills multiply. Taxpayers are shamed daily for “funding genocide.” The U.S.–Israel alliance bleeds.

Antisemitism is acting as a gateway drug to Islamic conquest. Some Christians and LGBTQ individuals, who would be among the first persecuted and killed if America became an Islamic dictatorship, side with the Palestinians against the Israelis because they hate the Jews, as Yousef pointed out.

As of October, at least 80% of Palestinians supported terrorism against Israel. As of March, almost half of young Americans supported Hamas against Israel. In Dearborn, Mich., in New York, in D.C, the jihadis walk and stalk, they call for genocide and cheer terrorists. Both Republicans and Democrats praise jihad apologists and smear Israel. “This is not invasion. This is erosion. They wait for the cracks — riots, recessions, scandals — then push harder. A weakened, divided America fighting itself is their entire goal,” Yousef emphasized.

He ended ominously: “Because once the living room becomes the battlefield, it’s already too late.”

