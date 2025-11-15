Muslim Poet Calls Dearborn a ‘Jihadi Capital’

A Muslim poet from Dearborn, Michigan, is openly accepting the title “jihadi capital” for his city, thanks to the huge numbers of radical Muslims that Democrats have moved in there. If you think Oct. 7 couldn’t happen here, or that 9/11 wouldn’t happen a second time, think again.

Dearborn poet Muhammad Ali spoke at the Shiite Hadi Institute at the start of this month. He praised terror-sponsoring Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei and all those agitating in favor of Hamas, while pushing the genocidal chant “from the river to the sea.” Notably, just before Halloween, ISIS-empathizing Dearborn Muslims were caught plotting a terrorist attack.

“Today, you hear the chant, 'From the River to the Sea,' from LA to NYC, from UCLA to Columbia University. From MEMRI TV to PBD, know that we are the sons of Ali,” ranted Muhammad Ali, referring to the son-in-law of the “prophet” Mohammed. “Whether it's Ali Bin Abi Talib or Ali Khamenei, talking poorly against our leaders is nothing short of blasphemy.”

For a little background on “from the river to the sea,” it is a demonic coopting of God‘s definition of Israel’s borders in the biblical book of Joshua (1:4). The chant when used by Muslims means, quite literally, that they want to take over the entirety of the land of Israel. Fifty Muslim nations are not enough for them, they must also destroy the only Jewish nation — and after that, all Christian nations. That is why it is not exaggerating to say the chant is genocidal. It is an explicit endorsement of the violent obliteration of Israel and her people.

Muhammad Ali triumphantly sees the rising tide of global antisemitism and the increasing support for the terrorists who committed the Oct. 7 atrocities as the globalization of the intifada. The horrifying part is, he’s probably right. “I am glad to see the people in the West waking up to the demonic regime. From the encampments to the flotillas overseas, the whole world is saying 'Free, free Palestine,’” Ali gloated.

Ironically, just after endorsing mass slaughter of Jews, Ali tried to claim that he has no racial or ethnic bigotry. “We fight with words, art, and whichever means necessary. You call out this community, where our children come to learn and read, where we teach the truth, not bigotry, where everyone is equal according to piety. This is what Ethno-European supremacy can't stand to see,” he pontificated.

Ali ended, “Hence why they keep saying 'Dearborn, the Jihadi capital' on your TV screen. We proudly, unapologetically speak about Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the martyr.” Nasrallah was the head of Lebanese terror group Hezbollah, and was taken out by Israel last year. As with any terrorist killed by Israel, many Muslims immediately labeled Nasrallah a martyr.

As I mentioned above, Dearborn terror plotters were preparing for potentially a mass casualty attack on Halloween weekend, codenamed “pumpkin,” and with both minors and adults among the plotters. The named conspirators were Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud. Yet Dearborn police are now putting Arabic on their badges and non-Muslim residents complain about the Muslim call to prayer being blasted over mosque loudspeakers. The intifada truly has gone global.

