The Halloween Dearborn Terror Plotters Are Muslim and Support ISIS (Surprise, Surprise)

You’ll never guess who the Dearborn Halloween terrorist plotters are.

Some of the most vicious and bloodthirsty human monsters in the world now are Islamic terrorists, as Islam is the number one ideology responsible for terrorism worldwide. It is no surprise then that the ghouls who plotted a terrorist attack ultimately foiled by the FBI in Michigan over Halloween weekend are, in fact, Muslims inspired by the terrorist Islamic State.

Advertisement

The newly released names are Mohmed Ali of Dearborn, Michigan, and Majed Mahmoud. There were also a number of unnamed suspects, including multiple juveniles. As an interesting note, Dearborn has become a hotspot for controversial changes following a massive influx of Muslim illegal aliens, with police now putting Arabic on their badges and residents complaining about the Muslim call to prayer being blasted by mosque loudspeakers. The representative of Dearborn’s district in Congress is radical Islamist and Squad member Rashida Tlaib (D).

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the identities of the two plotters and shared a more detailed report on Monday. “The FBI stopped a massacre before it could happen. Two Michigan men planned an ISIS-inspired Halloween terror attack near Detroit- stockpiling weapons, scouting targets, and training at gun ranges,” Patel wrote. “This FBI acted fast, followed the evidence, and likely saved countless lives.”

Related: FBI Foils Halloween Weekend Terror Attack Planned for Dearborn, Mich.

Fox News explained that the attack would likely have occurred in a suburb of Detroit, Ferndale, had the FBI not stopped it in time.

Mohmed Ali, pictured below, and Majed Mahmoud have been identified as the Muslim extremist suspects accused by federal authorities of planning a Halloween terror plot in Michigan.



Many Muslims believe in the teachings of their religion that it is justified to wage offensive… pic.twitter.com/6ZanuEjfYr — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 3, 2025

Advertisement

Ali and Mahmoud even came up with a nauseating cutesy code name for their planned Halloween terror attack, according to Fox:

Mohmed Ali, of Dearborn, Michigan, and Majed Mahmoud are accused of plotting to launch a terror-inspired mass shooting codenamed "pumpkin," according to court documents. They've been charged with receiving, transferring and attempting to receive and transfer firearms knowing and having reasonable cause to believe that they would be used to commit terrorism. Ali practiced shooting at a local gun range multiple times, including with Mahmoud, a juvenile suspect referred to as "Person 1" and under the alias "Athari" — and once with an unnamed "Co-conspirator 4," according to the complaint.

A lawyer for one of the accused terrorists has claimed there never was any plot. It must be Islamophobia or something.

Read Also: Hamas Finally Releases Israeli-American Hostage’s Remains

The above mentioned juvenile suspect reportedly wrote in an intercepted message, “So ya, I talked to my brothers. We are going to do pumpkin," he allegedly told Ali. "I talked to...[Co-conspirator 4] and [Co-conspirator 5], they said it is getting bad. So we got to do pumpkin, ya.”

Before they could act, however, authorities served federal search warrants on both men's homes and a storage unit in nearby Inkster, recovering three AR-15-style rifles, two shotguns, four pistols and more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition, along with other evidence including GoPro cameras, tactical vests and other gear… Ali and Athari, the juvenile suspect's alias, were allegedly planning to do the "same thing as France," in an alleged reference to the Nov. 13, 2015 ISIS attack in France that left 137 dead and more than 400 injured after gunmen and suicide bombers launched a coordinated assault on multiple locations in the French capital.

Advertisement

Patel proudly told Fox, “With today’s unsealed criminal complaint, the American people can see the results of months of tireless investigative work where the FBI acted quickly and likely saved many lives. We’ll continue to follow the facts, uphold the law, and deliver justice for the American people.”

This plot discovery comes soon after the FBI arrested an October 7 jihadi who had been living in Louisiana. Democrats, it must be remembered, welcomed in unknown numbers of bloodthirsty terrorists through open border policies.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s latest reporting on Islamic terrorism and President Trump's historic work to restore the rule of law. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership during our Schumer Shutdown promotion.