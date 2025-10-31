FBI Foils Halloween Weekend Terror Attack Planned for Dearborn, Mich.

The worst sort of human ghouls are everywhere nowadays. The FBI put a stop to a planned terrorist attack in Michigan this Halloween.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced on X Friday, “This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. More details to come. Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland.” Further details on the identity of the plotters and what exactly they were planning to do have yet to be released.

Unsurprisingly, the attack was reportedly slated to happen in Dearborn, which has become a hotspot of pro-jihad fervor thanks to the large numbers of Muslim “migrants” moved there. The mosques there use loudspeakers to blast their irritating call to prayer five times a day, infuriating many of the non-Muslim residents.

The police department in Dearborn now has Arabic as well as English on its badges, but they apparently aren’t prioritizing fighting terrorism (unless they were the ones who actually made the discovery of the planned attack and the FBI claimed credit, as does sometimes happen). All of which is to say that it is hardly surprising a terrorist cell was operating in Dearborn, Michigan. There are probably dozens of such cells, and evidently, more federal scrutiny is needed.

Patel subsequently shared the Fox News report on the thwarted terror plot and also the following tweet:

Details are still scarce. Jason Pack, a retired FBI supervisory special agent, told Fox News, “As a retired FBI agent, I can tell you that cases like the one in Michigan highlight how these investigations are carefully built over time and why they are so important to public safety. The FBI often becomes aware of potential threats through a tip from the public, a local police partner, or activity observed on online platforms where individuals share violent or extremist ideas.”

From Fox:

News of the thwarted plot comes 10 months after Shamsud‑Din Jabbar plowed a pickup truck into New Year's revelers on New Orleans' Bourbon Street. Fifteen people were killed and dozens were injured, making it one of the deadliest acts of terrorism in the U.S. since 9/11. Jabbar's truck carried an ISIS flag and the FBI said he was inspired by the terror group.

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino commented briefly on X, “Protecting the Homeland is our top priority. We will not rest.” This comes soon after the FBI also arrested an October 7 Palestinian jihadi who was living in Louisiana. We have a much, much bigger terrorist problem than most Americans realize.

