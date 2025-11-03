Hamas Finally Releases Israeli-American Hostage’s Remains

Hamas took Omer Neutra, an Israeli-American hero, captive on Oct. 7, 2023, and murdered him while in captivity. Israel finally recovered his body along with the bodies of two other brave Israelis after more than two years in Hamas' hands.

Advertisement

Sharren Haskel, the Israeli Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, posted the news about the three dead hostages’ heartbreaking homecoming in a tribute where she praised their courage and individual talents.

With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, this morning three of our heroes were brought back to Israel from Gaza - Colonel Assaf Hamami, Captain Omer Neutra, and Sergeant First Class Oz Daniel.

They have returned, wrapped in the flag of our nation, to the soil they fought for and to the… pic.twitter.com/qGko1JDjRf — Sharren Haskel השכל שרן (@SharrenHaskel) November 3, 2025

Neutra’s family said in a statement that the Jewish Telegraphic Agency obtained, “With heavy hearts and a deep sense of relief — we share the news that, Captain Omer Neutra …has finally been returned for burial in the land of Israel.” Neutra’s parents spoke at the Republican National Convention last year to rally support for releasing the Israeli hostages before they knew that their precious son had been murdered in captivity.

In her statement, Deputy Minister Haskel praised 40-year-old Colonel Assaf Hamami from Kiryat Ono, who was the commander of the South Brigade, as a “respected officer, warrior, and leader who fell in battle at Kibbutz Nirim.” He leaves his wife Sapir and children Ela, Alon, and Arbel bereft.

Advertisement

Recommended: Chinese Communist Party’s Military Mobilizes

Hamami was a “man of strength and quiet, of responsibility and deep love for his land and his soldiers,” Haskel declared. “Assaf led, defended, and fought until his last breath on the Negev soil he cherished.”

Haskel then lauded 22-year-old Captain Omer Neutra, who came from Long Island to fight genocidal Islamic jihadis and die in the Holy Land of his ancestors. Neutra, a tank commander in the 7th Brigade, “fought heroically at the White House outpost near Nir Oz,” Haskel stated. She called him a “young officer with a big heart, a natural-born leader, and a warrior who fought until his final breath.”

As for Sergeant First Class Oz Daniel, who was only 19 years old, Haskel described him as “a gifted musician and courageous fighter who continued to battle his captors until the very end. A boy with a radiant smile, faith in humanity, and a deep love for music and life itself. He dreamed of changing the world through sound, and fell while defending it with his body.”

Related: Trump Designates Genocidally Anti-Christian Nigeria a Country of Concern

Advertisement

Haskel concluded emphatically, “All three were true heroes. All three fought for us all - so that our children may grow up in safety and freedom. My heart is with the Hamami, Neutra and Daniel families - with the pain that finds no rest and the pride that knows no end. We will not stop until every son and daughter returns home. May their memory be blessed.”

Indeed. We must never forget the atrocities perpetrated by genocidally antisemitic Hamas in the new Holocaust.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s latest reporting on Islamic terrorism and President Trump's historic work to restore the rule of law. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership during our Schumer Shutdown promotion.