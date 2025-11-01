Trump Designates Genocidally Anti-Christian Nigeria a Country of Concern

Nigerian Christians have been suffering under more than a decade of genocidal violence, largely fueled by Islamic terrorism. The United States is officially recognizing the dire state of religious freedom in that country.

Saturday is All Saints’ Day, the Catholic feast day honoring all those holy people who finished the course and kept the faith (2 Timothy 4:7) and now dwell eternally with God in heaven, as we hope to do. It is very appropriate, then, that just in time for this feast, the Trump administration finally recognized the bloody and historic crisis still unfolding in Nigeria.

President Trump posted on Truth Social Friday, “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a ‘COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN’ — But that is the least of it.”

Nigerian pastor: "Please tell Trump to save our lives in Nigeria."



Nigerian pastor: "Please tell Trump to save our lives in Nigeria."



Trump: "I am asking Congressman Riley… pic.twitter.com/Az9JUmNsBu — George (@BehizyTweets) October 31, 2025

Trump continued, “When Christians, or any such group, is slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done! I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter, and report back to me. The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!”

Nigeria is the deadliest country for Christians, with over 60,000 killed and millions displaced in more than a decade of genocidal terrorism, which Islam fueled. The statistics to which Trump referred from World Watch List show that nearly 70% of the Christians killed worldwide in 2024 were Nigerians. In fact, Nigerian clerics just appealed to the U.S. government after a series of deadly attacks this past month.

Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo, a clergyman with the Church of Christ in Nations, wrote, “If telling the truth will cost me my life, then I have chosen to die telling it. There is a genocide going on in Nigeria, and the world must hear about it. Christians are being hunted, killed, and displaced because of their faith, yet the government remains silent or even protects the perpetrators.”

Bishop Wilfred Anagbe of Makurdi testified to the U.S. Congress earlier this year as part of an effort to urge Trump to designate Nigeria a country of particular concern. “Militant Fulani [Muslim] herdsman are terrorists,” Anagbe said. “They steal and vandalize, they kill and boast about it, they kidnap and rape, and they enjoy total impunity from the elected officials. None of them have been arrested and brought to justice.”

Under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the United States government deliberately removed Nigeria from the list of countries of particular concern for religious freedom violations. The Biden administration and the Democrat Party were and are absolutely shameful in their pandering to Muslims who persecute Christians, whether in Nigeria or in Gaza.

Now, one hopes that Trump and Congress will also be inspired to investigate the bloody persecution of Christians in Syria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and other African and Asian nations. The blood of the innocent cries out from the earth (Genesis 4:10).

