Chinese Communist Party’s Military Mobilizes

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is mobilizing its army on a large scale within China, putting both Taiwan and the United States at risk of conflict with our number one enemy. The intel war that has already begun is increasing in intensity. “China has already invaded in many ways,” warns podcaster Matt Tye.

Donald Trump just made an economic deal with China, but if there’s one thing we know about Communists, it’s that they lie and cheat and make deals they don’t intend to keep. The CCP is mobilizing its military openly across China, even allowing its people to film the long lines of tanks, armored vehicles, and more, according to The China Show. Certainly, this is meant partly for propaganda purposes, to intimidate the nation of Taiwan and probably to impress Americans too, but with military goals featuring prominently in the new CCP Five-Year Plan, there’s more going on here than a big show.

Tye and Winston Sterzel, YouTubers who had to flee China after exposing CCP corruption and who now host The China Show, provided footage of the CCP’s “mass mobilization.” Tye warned, “China is moving towards is more of a state-run economy, they’re looking towards a complete heavy-handed, state-run approach of the entire country at this point.”

After reviewing the CCP’s Five-Year Plan and watching the recent Chinese government forum, Tye cautioned that “we’re going to be a situation where China’s goals are going to align for military first, national security first, right? And then everything else is going to take a sideline.” The CCP forum and plan included a “huge focus on military and defense spending.” Start around 1:36:20 for the relevant footage:

The CCP uses espionage, political bribery, economic manipulation, intellectual property theft, spying, propaganda, cyber warfare, social media and school propaganda, and biological warfare (manufactured viruses, etc). The China Show highlighted a recent increase in the use of “sex warfare,” when the CCP uses attractive women to woo and extract information from key leaders and experts in the business, science, and political sectors. Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-Calif.) affair with Christine Fang is probably the most famous example. But despite the worrisome increase, that’s just one part of a multi-faceted war, and with the large number of Chinese illegal aliens who entered under Joe Biden, along with the large numbers of CCP-loyal Chinese students and work visa holders in the U.S., we have no idea how many agents are already in our country.

In addition to the domestic intel war, now the CCP is mobilizing its military, as noted above, potentially to seize Taiwan, which manufactures 60% of global semiconductors and 90% of advanced chips. These are the chips upon which we depend for the electronics and machines on which our society is built, and without which our tech-dependent nation and government could not function. Dictator Xi is purging military leadership, “civil-military fusion” — the forced marriage of China’s private sector with the military — is more enforced than ever on Chinese companies, and “national security” is a prime focus in the CCP’s new Five-Year Plan.

Tye clarified that this does not mean the CCP plans to invade Taiwan next week or even next month, but it does mean that something significant and potentially internationally catastrophic is certainly brewing in China. Don’t forget that the CCP has numerous economic and political crises to address that it cannot truly handle, and it might decide in the next couple of years to “fix” those crises by going to war.

