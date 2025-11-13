Detroit Lions Star Capitulates to Leftist Rage Mob, Apologizes for Being a Normal Guy

When President Donald Trump attended the NFL game between the Detroit Lions and the team formerly known as the Washington Redskins on Sunday at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., the establishment media, avid as ever to portray Orange Man Bad not only as the enemy of all that is good, but as the man whom everyone hates, reported that he was booed.

And he was, which is not surprising given that the crowd was likely made up of a large number of deep state apparatchiks, but even the far-left “fact-checker” Snopes had to admit that many also “clapped and cheered.” Some players joined in the enthusiasm, but the left still has hegemony over large segments of the culture, and so one of them has now duly apologized.

A Detroit Lions player with the memorable name Amon-Ra St. Brown was so excited that the president was at the game that when he scored a touchdown, he pointed to the box where Trump was watching the game and briefly broke out into the famous fist-pumping “Trump dance,” with several of his teammates joining in. A video feed showed this while running a caption identifying the player as “Amon-Ra St. Trump.”

That was all. It was a charming moment, and that was all it would have remained, except for the fact that Amon-Ra St. Brown had broken one of the cardinal rules of the left: never, ever act as if Trump were a normal human being, or that anything he does is not evil. And so Amon-Ra St. Brown had to be brought to heel.

The New York Post reported Wednesday that St. Brown engaged in his Maoist self-incrimination session on the “St. Brown podcast,” which he hosts along with his brother, who, not to be outdone, is named Equanimeous St. Brown. On their Wednesday show, Amon-Ra St. Brown made it clear to the world that he wasn’t that most execrable of things, a Trump supporter, and issued an implicit plea not to be ostracized forever from the society of the good and righteous.

Adopting an appropriately contrite tone, St. Brown said: “First of all, if I offended anyone, I do apologize. I did not mean to offend anyone.” Of course. But clearly leftists have made known to him that he has done so, and despite the fact that Amon-Ra St. Brown is a two-time All-Pro, he clearly knows that offending the left can mean career ruin. He pleaded with the inquisitors to understand that he was just having a bit of something these humorless scolds know nothing about: fun. “It was just, we’re having fun,” he pleaded. “If any president was at that game and had a dance I would have done it. It had nothing to do with who the president was.”

Of course. Amon-Ra St. Brown would have done any president’s dance, don’t you see? If Old Joe Biden had been at the game, he would have imitated his foggy, dementia-inspired shuffle. If Barack Obama had been at the game, he could have gone into a pantomime of the socialist grifter’s throws-like-a-girl moment at a Chicago White Sox game. No idea what a Bill Clinton dance would have looked like, and it’s likely best not to speculate.

Clearly afraid of the leftist rage mob destroying his career, St. Brown reiterated his insistence that the whole thing was just a bit of innocent fun. “We were just having fun, doing the dance. Nothing more, nothing less.” Please, Commissar! Don’t send me to the gulag! I assure you that I am a loyal comrade!

St. Brown’s apology was like something out of the darkest days of the Biden regime. The left’s stranglehold on the popular culture has been weakening, but clearly it is strong enough to induce this celebrated athlete to engage in this ridiculous exercise in self-abnegation just to try to save his career. If the leftist hatemongers aren’t mollified and demand that the Detroit Lions release Amon-Ra St. Brown, will they comply? That seems unlikely, since St. Brown is a star, but the club would likely release some whimpering statement offering its own apology for his egregious act.

This is crazy. Is there one player in the NFL who has a spine?