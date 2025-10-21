Trump Is Remodeling the White House, and Guess How Leftists Are Reacting

President Donald Trump is building a new ballroom at the White House, and top leftists and demonstrating yet again that they’re completely out of ideas as to what to do about this man. They couldn’t defeat him at the ballot box, except when they cheated. They couldn’t destroy him with fake legal cases; instead, all they did was reveal to the watching world how deeply corrupt and desperately dishonest they really are. In comparison to those two efforts, however, claiming that he is a dictator in the making and is wantonly destroying “the people’s house” looks weak and petulant by comparison. And that’s only because that’s exactly what it is.

Advertisement

Leading the way in the attacks on Trump’s new White House ballroom is none other than Hillary Clinton, and when it comes to Hillary, you never know: is she testing the waters for a 2028 presidential run? After all, she’ll only be 81, relatively young by presidential standards these days, when election day 2028 rolls around, and clearly she still has the old fire. On Tuesday, Hillary posted on X a story about Trump’s renovations, and commented: “It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it.”

Unusually for Hillary, she actually included a true statement: the White House does indeed not belong to Donald Trump. Despite his “Trump 2028” trolling of the all-too-easily-trolled Democrats, he’ll be moving out no later than Jan. 20, 2029. But the rest of what she wrote is piffle of a particularly self-righteous and annoying variety.

In the first place, the White House is not your house, or mine, or ours. The White House is the official residence of the president of the United States. If you’re not the president of the United States, then it isn’t your house. It’s that simple. Saying it’s our house is the same kind of emotional manipulation that Democrats engage in when they claim that Trump is threatening “our democracy.”

We don’t have a democracy. We have a republic. Trump is duly executing its laws in a manner that his opponents dislike. That is not in any way a threat to the republic. You want a real threat to the republic? How about framing the leader of the leader of the opposition for crimes he didn’t commit, so as to ensure he cannot return to office? Now that’s a threat to what Hillary would call “our democracy.”

Advertisement

And in this case, Hillary had not a word of protest when Barack Obama installed solar panels on the White House roof in 2013. She said nothing about how Obama was destroying our house. And she doesn’t really hate Trump’s ballroom at all. If her husband or Obama or Biden had built it, she would love it. She hates the builder.

When she said that the White House was our house, Hillary likely meant, of course, that since the president of the United States is an official of the federal government, and he and the other people in that government are supposed to be public servants, the president shouldn’t make changes to the White House without public approval. So is Hillary saying there should be a referendum?

The problem with that argument is that presidents throughout American history have made alterations to the White House building, and nobody batted an eye. The East Wing, which leftists suddenly love more than life itself because Trump is demolishing part of it to make way for his ballroom, dates not from the days of George Washington and John Adams, but from 1942. And in 1948, President Harry Truman initiated an extensive reconstruction of the old building, and added a balcony on the second floor. Almost everyone thought Truman was about to lose the 1948 election to Republican Thomas E. Dewey, and so pundits mocked the president for going to the trouble. One campaign button read “Truman was screwy/to build a porch for Dewey.” But no one huffed self-righteously about how he was destroying our house.

Advertisement

Trump’s White House, meanwhile, was unruffled. A White House spokesman, Davis Ingle, said to Fox News Digital: "President Trump is working 24/7 to Make America Great Again, including his historic beautification of the White House, at no taxpayer expense. These long-needed upgrades will benefit generations of future presidents and American visitors to the People’s House."

Trump himself announced Monday:

I am pleased to announce that ground has been broken on the White House grounds to build the new, big, beautiful White House Ballroom. Completely separate from the White House itself, the East Wing is being fully modernized as part of this process, and will be more beautiful than ever when it is complete! For more than 150 years, every President has dreamt about having a Ballroom at the White House to accommodate people for grand parties, State Visits, etc. I am honored to be the first President to finally get this much-needed project underway — with zero cost to the American Taxpayer! The White House Ballroom is being privately funded by many generous Patriots, Great American Companies, and, yours truly. This Ballroom will be happily used for Generations to come! President DJT

But Hillary wasn’t alone in her rage. Sen. Andy Kim (D-Nobody Ever Heard of Me) posted a photo of himself with his family at the White House, adding: "I wanted to share this photo of my family standing by a historic part of the White House that was just torn down today by Trump. We didn’t need a billionaire-funded ballroom to celebrate America. Disgusting what Trump is doing."

Advertisement

Unaware of or indifferent to the fact that the ballroom is not taxpayer-funded, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Cherokee Nation) wrote: “Oh you're trying to say the cost of living is skyrocketing? Donald Trump can't hear you over the sound of bulldozers demolishing a wing of the White House to build a new grand ballroom.”

And so it goes. He acts, they rage. That’s American politics, Oct. 2025.