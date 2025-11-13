BREAKING: Sen. John Fetterman Hospitalized

Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was hospitalized early Thursday after suffering a fall near his home in Braddock, according to a statement from his office.

“During an early morning walk, Senator Fetterman sustained a fall near his home in Braddock,” the statement, which his office posted to X, read. “Out of an abundance of caution, he was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh.”

The statement continued, “Upon evaluation, it was established he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed, falling to the ground and hitting his face with minor injuries. Senator Fetterman had this to say: ‘If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!’”

Fetterman’s spokesman concluded by saying that the senator “is doing well and receiving routine observation at the hospital. He has opted to stay so doctors can fine-tune his medication regimen. Senator Fetterman is grateful for the EMTs, doctors, and nurses who are providing his care.”

Fetterman has faced a series of health challenges since entering national politics. He suffered a stroke during his 2022 Senate campaign, during which his ability to effectively serve in the United States was questioned. Soon after taking office, he was hospitalized after feeling light-headed at a Senate Democrat retreat. Less than a week after being discharged from the hospital, he checked himself into Walter Reed for clinical depression. Initial reports suggested he’d be released in just a few weeks, but his treatment was repeatedly extended.

During his 2022 campaign, Fetterman worked tirelessly to convince voters that he remained capable of serving in the Senate despite lingering complications from his stroke. He relied on closed-captioning devices during interviews and debates to help him process questions, determined to prove he could overcome the physical and mental strain. Looking back, Fetterman expressed deep regret over pushing himself too hard. “In hindsight, I should have quit,” he confessed in his recently published memoir, admitting that his health struggles and the pressure to appear strong had taken a heavy toll.

In recent months, Fetterman has found himself under fire from the radical left for daring to speak his mind and occasionally side with Republicans. He praised President Trump for securing a Middle East peace deal, and even declared that Trump isn’t Hitler. He also supported the Laken Riley Act and voted in favor of several of Trump’s cabinet nominees. More recently, he’s spent the past several weeks breaking ranks with his party, voting with Republicans more than a dozen times to fund the government while most Senate Democrats dug in and refused to budge.

On Monday, the Senate finally passed a reworked version with support from seven Democrats, including Fetterman. The House followed suit Wednesday night, and President Trump wasted no time signing it into law. The agreement keeps the government running through January 31, giving Congress breathing room to finish its full budget.

"I vote a 91% Democratic line, and if Democrats have a problem with somebody that votes 91% of the same times as you are, more than nine out of 10 times, then maybe our party has a bigger problem," he said in an interview on CBS Mornings that aired Wednesday.

