The Nerve! DNC Union Furious Over a Five-Day, In-Person Work Week

I have been employed at one job or another since high school. My first “real” job was as a busboy in a department store restaurant. Times were tough, so I had to pick up a part-time job after school. I’d get home from school, put on a pair of black polyester pants and a white shirt, both of which reeked of cooked food, and go to work. I’d bus tables during the dinner shift, and during lunch and dinner on the weekends, and do my homework or, more often than not, watch a little MTV when my shift was over.

Advertisement

Even after things got better for my family, I kept working because even as a teenage boy, I realized that money came in handy. As it turns out, girls appreciate a guy who can pay for dinner and a movie. And you can buy stuff like clothes.

During my time in the workforce, there were two rules that I thought were pretty much givens.

Rule #1

If your employer schedules you for a shift or whatever it is you work, you show up on time and do what you’re told to do.

Rule #2

If you don’t like Rule #1, find another job. If you can.

That, apparently, is not SOP in the 21st century. I submit to you the staffers at the Democratic National Committee. They are currently affronted, insulted, traumatized, made to feel unsafe, victimized, and suffering from acute cases of out-of-joint noses and ruffled feathers because the DNC bosses told them that, henceforth, they would have to show up, in person, at their jobs for the entire five-day work week.

As Col. Kurtz would say, “The horror. The horror.”

The Daily Caller reports that on Wednesday, DNC Chairman Ken Martin let the word go forth at a staff-wide meeting that as of February of next year, D.C. area employees would need to be back to work, full-time, at the DNC offices in Washington. And the cries went up from both those who attended the meeting and those watching via Zoom. Citing the New York Times, the Caller said that “thumbs down emojis” began to flood the screen. The Employees International Union, which represents the DNC workers, said:

Advertisement

It was shocking to see the DNC chair disregard staff’s valid concerns on today’s team call. DNC staff worked extremely hard to support historic wins for Democrats up and down the ballot last Tuesday, and this change feels especially callous considering the current economic conditions created by the Trump administration.

Oh, and the union also thinks that the decision is “callous.”

This is hilarious.



DNC staffers are “shocked” at being expected to show up to work during a midterm campaign cycle



The best part is that they still get two full months before they actually have to get out of bed 5 days week



Is this a political committee or a daycare? https://t.co/Nsjb8Z4EpX pic.twitter.com/8Db7QD8ELd — kiersten pels (@KierstenPels) November 13, 2025

One person groused that the party had won the 2020 presidential race with everyone working remotely, and that they should be allowed to work from home at least until 2028. Of course, no one at the DNC wants to talk about 2024. Or maybe they do, which is why they are rounding everyone up and re-assigning cubicles or workspaces. Or whatever it is they use at the DNC. Maybe hammocks? Who knows?

Martin let the disgruntled team members know that if they felt they were not up to the task of working in person and showing up five days a week, they might want to spruce up their resumes and seek their fortunes elsewhere. And although I am no longer a Democrat, I would have to concur.

Advertisement

So the DNC staff members have until February, February, mind you, to find pants, shoes, a razor, and get a haircut and a shower before doing what millions of other Americans do every day. And they are still unhappy.

This, of course, is the end-product of letting people throw tantrums and make threats under the guise of feeling safe or living their truths. All I have to say to the DNC is you created this monster and now you get to live with it.

No matter if you are taking a break at the office or working from home in your pajama pants, you can enjoy PJ Media wherever you are. Of course, you will enjoy it more if you are a VIP member. Fortunately, becoming a PJ VIP is easy. Just click here and use promo code FIGHT for a 60% discount.