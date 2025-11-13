Climate Alarmist Nonsense Comes Full-Circle With Threat of 'New Ice Age'

One of the huge bonuses to having racked up a significant number of years in life is that one gets amazing perspective on things. For example, I've been through a number of dire apocalyptic warnings. When I was a kid, global cooling and a new ice age were going to bring down the curtain on Mother Earth within 40 years. Before the ice had a chance to show up, fears of overpopulation were being spread. Widespread famine was going to do us in.

We're all aware of what happened next. When creeping glaciers and hunger hadn't brought about the end of humanity, apocalypse fetishists shifted their focus to global warming, which had a long run. Al Gore became a very wealthy man telling gullible leftist simps that "Earth had a fever."

When the polar icecaps hadn't disappeared in the time that Gore predicted, the alarmists hit upon their real cash cow: climate change. It's warming oriented, but a bit of a catch-all with the most moveable goal posts in the history of political debate. Big Green became a player in the lobbyist game and has had great success financially violating American taxpayers whenever the Democrats are in charge of anything in Washington.

They've never made it clear why they need so much money if we're all going to die next Thursday.

Well, it's time for a little nostalgia. This is from The New York Post:

A key Atlantic current could be pushed to the brink of collapse within decades, supposedly ushering in a new ice age and dramatically raising sea levels, climate scientists have claimed in a controversial new study published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment. The apocalyptic predictions came as a result of a collaboration between researchers at the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOCAS) and the University of California, San Diego — weeks after one-time climate alarmist Bill Gates publicly downplayed the impact of temperature fluctuations on the planet.

If there is anything that we learned during the Covid pandemic, it's that leftists will believe whatever the ChiCom scientists tell them. The Climate Church charlatans are already working on getting those goal posts shifted. The boilerplate "raising sea levels" is in there, so you know that they're on it. The threat of polar bears floating down the streets of Manhattan because of rising sea levels has been an integral part of the climate panic pitch for decades. I used to have a recurring reference to "Floaty the Polar Bear" in everything I wrote about climate change.

Our sister site Twitchy gathered some reactions to this news. Here's one from my friend Jon Gabriel:

I attended 1st grade in a Chicago suburb. Teacher handed us a map showing how our area would be covered by glaciers due to global cooling. I showed it to my mom. "Don't worry, we're moving to Phoenix in a few months." Gen X comes by its skepticism honestly. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) November 12, 2025

For those unfamiliar with the Sonoran Desert, the threat of glaciers remains quite remote here.

It's obvious that the younger generations of climate change apocalypse freaks have never read Chicken Little or The Boy Who Cried Wolf. When you've lived through a laundry list of apocalypse warnings, you realize that existential threats really are hard to come by. With the way that the alarmists are so all over the place, the threats are also hard to prepare for. Do I need sunscreen or a parka?

These people are ridiculous. This "everything old is new again" moment proves it unequivocally. Hang onto your wallets folks, because the glacier gloom mongers are coming for them, and they're all adept pickpockets.

