University of Michigan Faculty Senate Wants More Trans Surgeries, ‘Treatments’ for Youth

The University of Michigan Faculty Senate is aggressively urging the school to ignore federal rules — and science — to continue castrating minors in the name of transgender ideology.

The motion claims that so-called gender-affirming care is “medically necessary,” which is preposterous, since it is impossible to change one’s biological sex. Thus attempting to do so cannot be necessary; indeed, it can only be harmful. It is disturbing that the faculty senate is so blinded by ideology that they are determined to mutilate children at all costs and against all evidence.

The UMich faculty senate asserted in a motion that its obligation “to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future” necessitates transgender mutilation for minors. Sounds as if another university needs to lose federal funding.

There are many false statements in the motion including the claim that transgender treatment is data-driven (actually, no long-term studies support the so-called treatments’ “benefits”) and the ubiquitous claim that children who don’t get the transgender treatments will be suicidal. This latter claim is often used to pressure parents and children into irreversible and harmful decisions. It is also false. The overwhelming majority of children with gender dysphoria grow out of it naturally, and transgender youth are actually more likely to be depressed and suffer mental health conditions. The motion also made the outrageous argument that not providing puberty blockers and surgeries to minors is illegal discrimination.

UMich has more than 200+ transgender or non-binary undergraduates, according to the motion, which is deeply concerning and actually emphasizes how important it is for the federal policies to be implemented.

Ultimately, the motion concluded:

Be it resolved that the University of Michigan Faculty Senate reaffirms its support for transgender, nonbinary, and gender-diverse folks and their right to comprehensive, accessible, and life-saving gender-affirming care; Be it further resolved that the faculty urges the University of Michigan’s Board of Regents to direct Michigan Medicine to resume medically necessary gender affirming care for youth under the age of 19 without delay; And be it further resolved that the faculty requests that the University of Michigan commit to support all members of its community in their preferred gender expression in all units of the University, to respect the rights of trans and non-binary community members, and to oppose and condemn their stigmatization in any form.

As a matter of fact, losing federal funding isn’t sufficient. These crazies need to be investigated and probably charged.

“Common” side effects from hormone therapy can include blood clots, polycythemia, hair loss, weight gain, acne, gallstones, elevated liver enzymes, and dyslipidaemia. It can also cause infertility, depression, and suicidal ideation. Puberty blockers can have severe long-term effects on the body, including on bones and the brain. As for the surgeries, it should be obvious to everyone that cutting off body parts causes lasting damage — to everyone but the UMich faculty senate, apparently.

