A Brief Examination of Israel and the UN

Good morning. Glad you’re here. It’s Nov. 13, 2025. Try the malt wine, it’s terrific. Be sure and tip your waders. (I don’t know why I said that; why would boots need a tip?)

Advertisement

Today in history:

In 2015, Coordinated Terrorist attacks in Paris killed about 130 people. The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant or Daesh (ISIL), took responsibility.

In 1994, Sweden joined the EU.

In 1980, the U.S. spacecraft Voyager 1 sent back the first close-up pictures of Saturn during its fly-by.

In 1956, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled racial segregation on buses in Alabama unconstitutional.

In 1789, In a letter to Jean-Baptiste Le Roy, Benjamin Franklin writes, "In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes."

Question of the day: Why is anyone taking the UN seriously, anymore?

Middle East Eye reports:

The UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, has accused major European powers, including the UK, Italy and Germany, of complicity in the genocide in Gaza and warned that their government officials should face legal consequences.

These critters seem to toss the word "genocide" around pretty freely. Much TOO freely, in fact. They’ve apparently forgotten that, first off, most wars can be considered genocide, and second, that the Islamic world has been committing genocide against Israel, even by the UN’s stated standards all along.

She called out UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for failing to acknowledge the risk of genocide and for his government's alleged complicity in Israel's conduct against the Palestinians.



"The UK is one of those interesting cases where the political leadership has helped manufacture consensus around the war that Israel has unleashed against the population of Gaza," she said.

Advertisement

Well, no, Fran, it’s the Palestinians who have done that, and quite single-handedly, unless you want to consider the aid of Iran, for example. It has always fascinated me that the world wide left (in which I now include the UN itself,) has always been in love with the one-worldish aspect of the UN and championed it’s existence and urged their “authority” be heeded, and yet poop all over the single most important work they’ve managed to do without mucking it up: the creation of the state of Israel.

The left likes to tell us that it's anti-fascist, but then acts against Israel like the only real problem they had with Hitler is that he didn’t complete his stated task.

Rosa Freedman at Hoover suggests in a Hoover white paper that the problem has gotten worse since the October 7 attacks. It doesn’t excerpt well and so I’ll suggest reading it.

For over 50 years now, since, what,1975ish, we’ve been subjected to the UN screaming about how “Zionism is racism”. Apparently, it doesn't feel the same for Islamism. I call that antisemitism and suggest that the UN has been hip deep in it since that time. It was then that as the Jerusalem Post suggests, Israel’s then-ambassador to the UN, Chaim Herzog, lambasted the assembly from the dais, telling those gathered, “It is indeed fitting that the United Nations, which began its life as an anti-Nazi alliance, should, 30 years later, find itself on its way to becoming the world center of antisemitism.” JPost goes on to say:

The vote passed with 72 nations in favor, 35 against, and 32 abstentions. Those who voted yes included all the Arab nations, as well as those in the Communist bloc, plus others seeking favor from the Soviet Union. Only a handful of democracies, among them the United States, Canada, Australia, and most of Western Europe, opposed it. It was quintessential Cold War voting at its finest, but it was more than damaging to the Jewish state.



Herzog, whose speech would become one of the defining moral stands in Israel’s diplomatic history, tore up the resolution on the podium. “It is no more than a piece of paper,” he declared, “and we shall treat it as such.”

Advertisement

It is the habit of the worldwide left to kill off an institution and use its corpse as a skin suit, claiming to represent its original goals and values, but in reality working against them. It’s no different with the UN, which has been using the language of Human rights as a cudgel against the Jews in general and Israel in particular.

The UN continues to apparently operate on the notion that Zionism should be stamped out. The thing is, what’s really happening there is that they’re marking Zionists out and labeling them as racist for simply being Zionists, which denies the Jews the rights that every other nation and culture has: their own identity and self-determination.

I suggest that the fundamental problem with the UN is that, on paper, it considers all cultures as equal in validity, which of itself is a laughably bad concept. Some cultures, you see, honor their neighbors. Other cultures eat them. One culture is superior to the other, in many obvious ways, including their nutritional choices, but the way the UN operates precludes the ability to choose which is which. Value neutralism is always damaging to its adherents, in the end. The UN is a prime and undeniable example of that.

About eight years ago, a speaker at the UN, a Palestinian who was raised in Hamas, raised some uncomfortable truths for the anti-Israel crowd. The speaker is Mosab Hassan Yousef, who is now a Christian. He defected to Israel in 1997 and was working for Shin Bet until he moved to the United States in 2007. He pointed out that the people supposedly helping the Palestinians are doing no such thing. Observe the result, and particularly, watch the reactions of the anti-Israel crowd.

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

I think that says it all. I will close with my thought that the cause of world peace would be served best by repurposing the plot of land in Turtle Bay.

Take care of yourselves. I'll see you here tomorrow.

Our Schumer Shutdown Sale is in its last moments! Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.