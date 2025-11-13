Gallup: 40 Percent of U.S. Women 15-44 Want to Move to Another Country

Gallup has been asking people around the world this question since 2008: "Ideally, if you had the opportunity, would you like to move PERMANENTLY to another country, or would you prefer to continue living in this country?"

"Gallup’s question asks about desire to migrate, so these findings reflect aspirations rather than intentions," the polling company states. The findings in their 2025 survey reflect partisanship, as well as dissatisfaction with American institutions. American women are increasingly imagining their future elsewhere.

According to the survey, 40% of women aged 15-44 have expressed the desire to move away from the United States. Of men the same age, just 19% want to move.

In 2024, the number of women aged 15-44 wanting to move was a record 44%.

"Since Gallup began measuring this question globally in 2007, few countries have shown gender gaps this wide in the desire to migrate. Before the U.S. in 2025, no country had recorded a gap of 20 points or more between younger men and women," reports Gallup.

Where would these young women like to go? Canada is the preferred destination for younger American women, with 11% naming our neighbors to the North. Additionally, New Zealand, Japan, and Italy are on the list, all at a 5% rate.

Axios:

Women's desire to leave the country started surging right before President Trump's first term in office, and increased again in the years after the Supreme Court overturned abortion rights in the Dobbs decision. Partisanship plays a big role. Nearly 60% of young women identify as Democrats, or lean that way, compared with only 39% of younger men. Women "increasingly lack faith in national institutions and picture their futures beyond America's borders," the report says.

The desire of American women to leave is unique among developed countries. Gallup notes, "Across 38 member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the percentage of younger women who say they would like to migrate has held relatively steady for years, typically averaging between 20% and 30%."

For much of the late 2000s and early 2010s, younger U.S. women were less likely than their peers abroad to want to move. That changed around 2016. Since then, they have been more likely than younger women in other wealthy countries to say they would leave their homeland for good. By contrast, U.S. men aged 15 to 44 continue to be less likely than average to want to migrate compared with their peers in the OECD.

I would note that the number of women wanting to leave the U.S. skyrocketed during the Biden years and began to climb during the "peak woke" year of 2022.

It's hard to say, looking at this survey, if anti-Trump hysteria, fanned by Democrats and especially women's groups, played a large role in the attitudes of younger women to leave the U.S. The fact that there's a huge gap between women who want to leave (40%) and men who want to leave (19%) suggests the rabid propaganda from Democrats and hard-left feminist groups played a role in shaping these attitudes.

Gallup concludes, "Unlike their peers in other advanced economies, younger American women now stand apart from the rest of the U.S. in several respects. They increasingly lack faith in national institutions and picture their futures beyond America’s borders."

I suspect that once the Democrats return to power, that number (40% wanting to leave) will fall dramatically.

