Left vs Right: The Battle for Tolkien’s Middle Earth

The Left, the Right, and everyone in between are fighting over Tolkien — some claiming him, others accusing him, even of Islamophobia. In the following video, Tolkien expert Dr. Timothy Furnish joins me as we examine what the acclaimed author actually believed, and the true lessons Middle Earth offers for today. Warning: mega geek-fest ahead.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points. Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.