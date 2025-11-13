Left vs Right: The Battle for Tolkien’s Middle Earth

Raymond Ibrahim | 2:22 PM on November 13, 2025
The Left, the Right, and everyone in between are fighting over Tolkien — some claiming him, others accusing him, even of Islamophobia. In the following video, Tolkien expert Dr. Timothy Furnish joins me as we examine what the acclaimed author actually believed, and the true lessons Middle Earth offers for today. Warning: mega geek-fest ahead.

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

