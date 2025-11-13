Get In, Losers. We're About to Blow Up a Lot More Narcos.

First up, I want to be clear that I don't think any of you are losers. My headline comes from a movie quote, and the losers in this situation are the Democrat senators — minus John Fetterman and plus Lisa Murkowski and Rand Paul — who vote against this stuff, as well as the governments in other parts of the world that want to tell us how to do our business, but more on that in a minute.

Advertisement

I also have to confess that I don't know if we're actually about to "blow up a lot more narcos," but it sure does sound like it.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth post the following on X on Thursday night:

President Trump ordered action — and the Department of War is delivering. Today, I’m announcing Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR. Led by Joint Task Force Southern Spear and SOUTHCOM, this mission defends our Homeland, removes narco-terrorists from our Hemisphere, and secures our Homeland from the drugs that are killing our people. The Western Hemisphere is America’s neighborhood – and we will protect it.

President Trump ordered action — and the Department of War is delivering.



Today, I’m announcing Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR.



Led by Joint Task Force Southern Spear and @SOUTHCOM, this mission defends our Homeland, removes narco-terrorists from our Hemisphere, and secures our… — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) November 13, 2025

The announcement comes after Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Dan Caine and other senior military leaders reportedly briefed President Donald Trump on Wednesday at the White House regarding military options for the region, and after two months of a major military build-up in the Caribbean Sea. That includes the recent arrival of our largest and ridiculously impressive aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford. There are over 4,000 sailors and many F/A-18 Super Hornets fighter planes and long-range Tomahawk missiles on board.

Advertisement

❗️🇺🇸⚔️🇻🇪 - On November 4, 2025, the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, transited the Strait of Gibraltar, exiting the Mediterranean Sea and entering the Atlantic Ocean. For operational security, it… pic.twitter.com/7WgBWkn5Zz — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) November 11, 2025

Back on January 28, the United States Navy announced an operation Southern Spear that would "deploy unmanned air and surface vessels to help determine combinations of unmanned vehicles and manned forces to provide coordinated maritime domain awareness and conduct counternarcotics operations."

Hegseth didn't elaborate on the current details, but my guess it that things are about to get interesting in the Western Hemisphere. President Trump has said previously that we have the sea under control, so it's time to focus on land. Many believed that this meant starting some kind of boots-on-the-ground war in Venezuela, but later, something many people missed is that Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that we already had people on the ground and implied it meant something totally different — more like a focus on trafficking drugs through South and Central America.

Either way, it sounds like the administration is ready to clean up our "neighborhood." With any luck, that'll look like dismantling organized crime and foreign terrorist organizations, including the one holding Venezuela hostage. During his state TV performances in recent weeks, Nicolás Maduro has alternated between acting like he's not scared of the United States and begging the American people to stop the Trump administration from waging any kind of war against him. The only thing I know for sure is that he's on shaky ground.

Advertisement

Anyway, whatever Southern Spear looks like, I have a feeling we'll have a lot of cooperation in the region, regardless of what Colombia's Gustavo Petro tries to sell you. The region's narco-communist dictators aren't making many friends lately, but I don't want to get into all of that tonight. I just wanted to report this news.

And if anyone in Europe has anything to say about it, I don't think the Trump administration cares. In case you missed it last night, Rubio held a brief press conference after some meetings in Canada and said, "I don't think that the European Union gets to determine what international law is. What they certainly don't get to determine is how the United States defends its national security. The United States is under attack from organized criminal narco-terrorists in our hemisphere, and the president is responding in the defense of our country."

He added, "I do find it interesting that all these countries want us to send nuclear-capable Tomahawk missiles to defend Europe. But when the United States positions aircraft carriers in our hemisphere, where we live, somehow that's a problem."

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Sec. Marco Rubio DROPS THE MIC on the EU accusing President Trump of violating "international law" by striking narco-terrorists



"I find it INTERESTING all these countries want us to send nuclear-capable Tomahawk missiles to defend Europe. But when the United States… pic.twitter.com/8LjFCeDc15 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 12, 2025

Advertisement

We'll see what happens.

Help us report the stories the MSM won't tell you by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. Right now, memberships are 60% off or less than $20 for the entire year. In addition to supporting us, you gain access to exclusive stories and podcasts, the comments section where you can interact with our team and other readers, an ad-free experience, and much more. Click here to get started. We can't wait to have you.