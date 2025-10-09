Senate to Trump: Keep Blowing Up Narco-Boats

If you'd told me a year ago that I'd have more respect for Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) than Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky), I'd have laughed in your face, but that's exactly the position in which I find myself right now.

Advertisement

On Wednesday evening, the United States Senate voted on the War Powers Act resolution sponsored by Sens. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.). The resolution would have blocked "use of U.S. Armed Forces to engage in hostilities against certain non-state organizations following multiple unauthorized military strikes on unverified alleged drug trafficking operations in the Southern Caribbean Sea."

If that sounds oddly specific, that's because it's a direct response to the fac that the U.S. military has taken out several narco-boats over the last month or so. As Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X just before the vote, "This resolution aims to strip President Trump of his constitutional authority to protect Americans by authorizing military strikes against narco-terrorists, the Houthis, and other Iranian proxies. This is dangerous — it puts our children, citizens, soldiers, and allies at risk."

I'm pretty sure Schiff and Kaine knew it wouldn't pass — they just wanted Republicans on record supporting it. They got their wish, for the most part.

The 48-51 vote was largely along party lines. However, Fetterman voted in favor of continuing to allow the president to take out terrorists, while Paul and Sen. Lisa Murkowski voted against it.

Advertisement

Paul actually discussed his decision during some interviews on Wednesday, and I'll be honest, it sounds to me like he's incredibly ignorant of the situation... or he's pretending to be because he has some other agenda. He sounds like Nicolás Maduro and Gustavo Petro crying about the destruction of their little "fishing boats." Does he really think our military is just bombing random boats without intelligence? I heard someone recently — I can't remember if it was Rubio or Secretary of War Pete Hegseth — talking about how specific the intelligence has to be to carry out one of these strikes, and how there are so many more narco-boats that get by because of that. Surely, the senator from Kentucky could look into that?

The U.S. should not be blowing up boats without even knowing who’s on them.



There’s no due process in that — no names, no evidence, no oversight.



I’ll be co-sponsoring a War Powers resolution to make sure military action abroad has congressional approval. We can’t drift into… pic.twitter.com/UyW5Nfv5J7 — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 8, 2025

Recommended: 10 Reasons the U.S. Can’t Afford to Ignore Venezuela Anymore

Advertisement

Anyway, like I said, this was never a serious matter. They knew it wouldn't pass — even if it did, Trump would have vetoed it — and the fact that the vote was mostly down party lines is telling. With the exception of Fetterman, the president could save drowning infants and puppies form the Caribbean Sea with his bare hands, and Democrats would find some way to condemn him. I'm so tired of these people putting criminals over Americans.

Oh well, they lost. We get to keep blowing up terrorists and cartel members and sending Maduro a clear message. Maybe Kaine and Schiff can fly down and have a margarita with el presidente before he himself is swimming with the fishes or at least sitting in a federal prison.

The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this. Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. That's just $12.74 for the entire year. Click here to get started.