You Voted for This: ‘The Golden Age of Aid Is Over’

It’s always just assumed that when Republicans want to cut government spending, it’s to eliminate waste. More to the point, it’s to try to save the taxpayer money so that ultimately yours and my taxes don’t go up as fast or as much. We’re not crazy enough to expect our taxes to go down, are we?

But when you look at the way the Trump administration has been cutting spending, it’s much more strategic than simply trying to save money. In cutting the spending on certain things, Trump is cutting the financial lifeline to much of the left's corruption.

The cuts to PBS and NPR provided an obvious example of this. The money saved was good, but that wasn’t the point. The point was, Trump cut the financial feeding tube to one of the left’s largest and oldest propaganda machines.

We all know the saying that if you want to study criminal or corrupt behavior, “Follow the money.” Trump has done that, and as he has made cuts, the largest and loudest squeals are coming from those who have been taking advantage of us the most. Trump is bringing all of this to light.

A whole ecosystem of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), nonprofits, think tanks, and other entities is writhing in financial pain after Trump has cut the flow of cash to them.

The marquee example of this was Trump’s shutting down of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). It provided humanitarian aid, but it appeared to do so as cover for the United States’ regime-building and regime-killing activities around the world.

By design, USAID actually did provide aid in countries that offered political value to the U.S.in the global balance of power. As I reported yesterday, the lines between aid and other, more questionable activities were often blurred at entities like USAID.

A couple of days ago, I also reported on the way in which the Catholic Church has used its own aid organizations to generate huge revenues for the church and advance a leftist agenda.

Reinforcing all of this, the head of the Catholic church-affiliated overseas aid group Caritas Internationalis made an interesting declaration in October. Alistair Dutton, the organization’s secretary general, told the National Catholic Reporter, “I talk about the golden age of aid being over,” he said. “We’re not going to see that money coming back.”

As a result, Dutton said Trump’s cuts will affect people dealing with war and hunger, and those on the front lines of “climate change.”

Via @brianroewe in NCR - Caritas leader: “The golden age of aid is over” as US and Western nations cuts funds to poor countries.#USAID #Catholic #poverty

https://t.co/7RqYHJJYxD via @NCRonline — Joe Ferullo (@ironworker1) November 12, 2025

If you voted for Trump, you’ll likely hear what comes next as good news. The United Nations (UN) reported in October that member governments are very likely to fall short of a goal to double by this year public financing to help countries “adapt to climate impacts.”

Whether the U.N. or Dutton realizes this or not, what they’re saying is essentially that the climate change slush fund that’s used to grease the palms of greedy, corrupt, and power-hungry tyrants around the globe is going dry.

Yes, there are people who still believe that the natural phenomena - floods, drought, monsoons, that have been happening around the world for millions of years, are now due to man-made “climate change.” And to address that, you need to give more of your tax money to the fascist leaders of banana republics.

What happens if we don’t give these ‘supreme leaders’ the cash? Not surprisingly, Dutton follows the standard leftist script – “Millions of people will die.”

To accept this premise, you have to ignore the fact that people are already dying in these countries, mostly because the aid we’re giving isn’t even showing up in the form of food for suffering people. It’s lining the palaces of petty tyrants and all of the go-betweens and liaisons along the way.

Also, you have to assume that “millions” is doing a lot of work in this scare tactic. Most of these estimates are unsubstantiated. They never live up to the hype and fearmongering to justify their taking more of your money away from you.

The whole point of American aid to foreign countries is to ‘take care of’ the post-influential people in that country so that we can call them friends when we need a favor in that part of the world.

USAID was funding the BBC. https://t.co/m2y1Sd128x — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) November 13, 2025

Organizations like Caritas know this, but they also know that they exist to put a humanitarian veneer on all of it. To do that, you do have to provide some aid.

Still, as an inadvertent sign of progress that Trump’s aid cuts are having the desired effect, Dutton talked about specific impacts.

Catholic Relief Services (CRS) is obviously our largest international member, and so they have been very badly affected by the money that they have lost. But members in Latin America also lost direct funding from USAID and are suffering dreadfully from the cuts that they have had directly on their income not coming through Catholic Relief Services, he said. And then through the projects that USAID was funding through the U.N. system — in the week after the announcement [was] made back in January, Caritas Bangladesh had to stop all its services within the Rohingya camps and lay off 450 staff who were providing shelter and food and care of various different kinds throughout those refugee camps. And we're seeing that in refugee camps in Lebanon, Syria and Jordan. So we are seeing this worldwide.

In other words, thanks to Trump, less of your money is going to countries that aren’t grateful, never return the favor, and, when possible, wish America harm.

It must be pointed out that conservatives are some of the most charitable people in the world. We do have hearts. So, if you are a charity and you’re affiliated with a church or some other organization that has no relationship with a government, by all means, we support you, especially in your efforts to feed, clothe, and house the hungry and the needy, and victims of natural disasters.

But if you’re running a nonprofit, and U.S. taxpayer money is your most dominant source of revenue, are you even a charity? Or, are you more like a business or political entity that straddles all of the lines between church and state in order to advance a leftist ideological agenda? If the answer to this second question is “Yes,” then all of your so-called charity is actually serving one primary purpose, and that is to put corrupt leftists and radicals in power around the world.

