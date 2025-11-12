Do the Clinton Family and USAID Have Their Fingerprints on Regime Change in Bangladesh?

Sometimes, if you want to find out what’s happening in America, you have to go abroad to see what the media in other countries are reporting. This is often a vestige of the American intelligence community’s decades-long practice of using a segmented media strategy to spread certain media narratives in certain countries or regions in the world. Back in the day, you could do that.

You could create a whole media narrative just for one country in the Asia-Pacific and conduct a massive propaganda campaign, and it worked. Before the internet, this was sometimes effective at helping to bring down regimes America did not like.

It’s much more difficult, but not impossible, to carry this out in the internet age. Did you ever notice that when the American news media almost monolithically ignores some stories that end up in your news feed anyway, the source of the story is a foreign-based outlet?

Still, the vast majority of Americans don’t have a news feed like yours, so if it’s not on ABCNBCCBSCNNMSNBC, it never happened, or it’s not important.

Being charitable, we like to blame this on leftist media bias, because this is a good explanation for much of it. But in some cases, you have to wonder if the American news media is ignoring some stories because someone with leverage told them it’s in their best interest to do so. Or maybe some stories are just so radioactive, the editors and producers in the corner offices don’t need to be told. They just know which ones to ignore.

That brings me to this story coming out of Bangladesh, one you won’t find on American media.

Sheikh Hasina is the longest-serving prime minister in Bangladesh’s history. She first became prime minister in June 1996 and served until July 2001. In January 2009, she returned to the post and served until 2024.

As is often the case in the developing world, Hasina is a mixed bag. She is largely credited with transitioning Bangladesh from a poor, war-torn country, to one that is now ranked as one of the region’s fastest-growing economies. She’s made large and important investments in the country’s infrastructure, in exports, and in the service sector.

She’s also faced a lot of heat based on allegations that she’s restricted freedom of speech, damaged electoral fairness and integrity, and suppressed dissent among her opposition.

It all started to come to a head in January 2024 when she won re-election as prime minister, after the opposition party called for a boycott of the vote, calling it a “sham election.”

By August 2024, massive protests and turmoil did what elections could not do; they forced her out of office and out of the country. Time Magazine reported on Aug. 5, 2024, that, “Bangladesh’s embattled Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned Monday under pressure from the military following escalating clashes between police and anti-government protesters that resulted in at least 300 (some estimates are up to 700) deaths, including more than 90 on Sunday alone.”

Oftentimes, we never get to hear the deposed regime’s side of the story, but in this case, we do. London-based The Week is reporting that one of Hasina’s aids “has claimed that the Clinton family and a top humanitarian agency of the US government were behind the 2024 uprising in the country.”

Hasina’s former shipping minister, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, said in an interview on Russian television that “Bangladesh’s unwillingness to condemn Moscow over the Ukraine invasion was one of the reasons the US wanted to oust the prime minister.”

Chowdhury served as a negotiator between the government and protest leaders, who organized weeks of violent protests that were led by students and were responsible for the deaths of hundreds.

As a result, the Hasina government was dissolved and a new “interim government” was installed with the support of the military.

Chowdhury said in his Russian TV interview that the protests were not organic. “Certain actions of some NGOs, especially from the US—I mean USAID (US Agency for International Development), or the International Republican Institute (IRI)—were running campaigns against our government since 2018," he said.

The Week added that Chowdhury claimed there was an alleged “'nexus' between the family of former US president Bill Clinton and his wife, former state secretary Hillary Clinton, and the head of the Bangladesh interim government, Muhammad Yunus.”

"This relationship reflects a deeper attempt by the Clinton Foundation and Yunus to push for regime change under the guise of democracy and development," he told Russian TV.

Hasina’s former advisor said Bangladesh faced significant pressure to sign a UN resolution against Russia with regard to its invasion of Ukraine, but his government had to consider its existing relationship with Russia, and so it decided to abstain from the vote.

Hasina herself has faced several assassination attempts in her career and gave her side of the story in an op-ed in The Week. In it, she alleged that Bangladesh’s interim government, under Yunus, silenced the media, jailed her political allies, and intimidated minorities and opposition voices.

She wrote, “Bangladesh is now ruled by an unaccountable elite paying lip service to democracy while the country cries out for free and fair elections.”

The interim government still has not conducted a democratic election. It has banned its opposition party under the country’s anti-terrorism act. And it still rates low in regard to protecting civil liberties among citizens.

Prior to 2020, most Americans would hear all of this and write it off as typical third-world governments and their inability to conduct democracy the right way. But since 2020, with the election of Joe Biden to the presidency, we have seen some disturbingly similar allegations in America.

The lesson for us is that when trouble happens overseas or here in America, you can no longer assume that it’s organic. You can no longer assume some U.S.-based entities don’t have their fingerprints on it.

In the past, the question for Americans on stories coming out of countries like Bangladesh has always been, “Could it happen here?” The question now is, “Has it happened here?”

The American people want answers.

