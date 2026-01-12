Illegal Alien Shot by Border Patrol After Repeatedly Ramming Officers, Charged With Aggravated Assault

The illegal alien affiliated with a terrorist gang who was shot by Border Patrol in Portland last week used his vehicle as a potentially deadly weapon on officers multiple times before he and his prostitute were placed under arrest.

Leftist media and politicians sobbed hysterically over the “Oregon married couple,” and activists rioted in the streets and violently assaulted federal immigration officers. Except that the “Oregon married couple” were actually a Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang member, now charged with aggravated assault, and his TdA-affiliated prostitute. He tried to escape arrest by ramming Border Patrol with his vehicle, but the Trump administration is bringing the hammer down on both individuals.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin received confirmation from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of the charges against Venezuelan illegal alien Luis Nino-Moncada, whom authorities believe is affiliated with Tren de Aragua. Donald Trump designated the gang a foreign terrorist organization.

BREAKING: DOJ has just charged the Venezuelan illegal alien shot by Border Patrol in Portland on Thursday with 18 USC 111 (aggravated assault of a federal officer w/ a deadly weapon), and they've provided photos of the badly damaged BP vehicle they say he rammed several times… pic.twitter.com/3Ciy1EZd35 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 12, 2026

Nino-Moncada confessed to ramming his vehicle into the federal vehicle deliberately. As medics put a tourniquet on his gunshot wound, the terrorist cursed, “F*ck ICE.” An immigration judge in Colorado had ordered him deported, but that was in 2024 while Joe Biden was still in office, so it didn’t happen.

Melugin also listed the law under which authorities charged the terrorist. 18 U.S. Code § 111 penalizes one who “forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates, or interferes with” federal immigration officers “while engaged in or on account of the performance of official duties.” Since Nino-Moncada’s assault included dangerous physical contact, he could be facing up to eight years in prison under the law, if he is not deported first.

Melugin wrote further:

According to the criminal complaint, the actual target of Border Patrol's operation was MONCADA's female associate, Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras, a Venezuelan illegal alien and suspected TdA associate who was caught and released at the Texas border by the Biden administration in September 2023. She was ordered to check in at an ICE officer after release, but never did, making her subject to immigration arrest. DOJ says she is also believed to be involved with a Tren de Aragua prostitution ring, and was connected to a July 2025 shooting in Washington County during a prostitution deal that went bad.

Like Nino-Moncada, Zambrano-Contreras is the worst type of scum who crossed our borders illegally, yet the Biden-Harris administration released her into our country. Democrats truly love to perpetuate violence, murder, and sex abuse across the U.S.

In the Western District of Texas, authorities are also bringing charges against Nino-Moncada under 8 U.S. Code § 1325, which prohibits improper entry of an alien.

And yet Democrats across the country are bewailing the injuries Nino-Moncada sustained after Border Patrol shot him in self-defense. It had been said hundreds of times, but we have to say again -- the Democrat Party is pro-crime, pro-terror, and thoroughly despicable.

